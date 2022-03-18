WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending March 18.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed, by voice vote, the Safe Connections Act (S. 120), to prevent and respond to the misuse of communications services that facilitates domestic violence and other crimes.
HOUSE
Digitizing federal maps
The House on March 15 passed the Modernizing Access to Our Public Land Act (H.R. 3113), to direct federal agencies to develop compatibility standards for digitizing and distributing geographic information system data on government lands that are accessible for recreational purposes. The vote, was 414 yeas to 9 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Fish management and western rivers
The House on March 15 passed the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act (H.R. 5001), to extend, through 2024, the Interior Department's authority to build facilities to aid recovery of endangered fish populations in two Southwest river basins. The vote was 397 yeas to 27 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Preserving Louisiana theater
The House on March 16 passed the Save the Liberty Theatre Act (H.R. 3197), to convey two parcels of federal parks land in Eunice, La., to the city of Eunice for the rehabilitation of its Liberty Theatre. The vote was 422 yeas to 4 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
El Paso memorial garden
The House on March 16 passed a bill (H.R. 4380) to designate a garden in El Paso, Texas, as the El Paso Community Healing Garden National Memorial, while not making the garden part of the National Park System. The vote, was 403 yeas to 25 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
World War II history sites
The House on March 16 passed the Japanese American World War II History Network Act (H.R. 6434) to establish a network of National Park Service materials at sites related to Japanese Americans and World War II, including relocation camps. The vote was 406 yeas to 16 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Trade with Russia
The House on march 17 passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act (H.R. 7108), to suspend normal trade relations with the two countries, at the World Trade Organization and other trade groups, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The vote was 424 yeas to 8 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Forced arbitration
The House on March 17 passed the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act (H.R. 963) to invalidate agreements to use arbitration to settle disputes that involve employment, consumer, antitrust, or civil rights litigation. JThe vote, on March 17, was 222 yeas to 209 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
Budgeting
The Senate on March 15 confirmed the nomination of Shalanda Young to be Director of Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Young, the OMB acting director since March 2021, was previously a senior aide, in several different roles, on the House Appropriations Committee. The vote was 61 yeas to 36 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Transportation masking
The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 37) to disapprove of and void a Centers for Disease Control rule requiring masking on various modes of transportation, including trains, airplanes, and buses. The vote was 57 yeas to 40 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
California judge
The Senate on March 17 confirmed the nomination of Jacqueline Corley to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the northern district of California. The vote, on March 17, was 63 yeas to 36 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second California judge
The Senate on March 17 confirmed the nomination of Fred W. Slaughter to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the central district of California. Slaughter, a federal prosecutor in the district from 2002 to 2014, has since been an Orange County Superior Court judge. The vote was 57 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
