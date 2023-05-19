WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending May 19.
HOUSE
Searches of electronic records
The House on May 15 passed the Nondisclosure Orders Fairness Act (H.R. 3089). The bill would place restrictions on the power of government entities to conduct searches of an individual's records that are stored remotely by third-party service providers, in the practice known as cloud computing and storage. The vote was unanimous with 412 yeas.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
National police week
The House on May 15 passed a resolution (H. Res. 363), sponsored by Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., to express support for National Police Week, which is taking place this week, and recognize the work of U.S. law enforcement officers and the risk of violence that they face. Guest said: "It is of the utmost importance that we honor the men and women of law enforcement and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in this noble pursuit." The vote, on May 15, was 413 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Expelling House member
The House on May 17 passed a motion to refer to the House Ethics Committee a resolution (H. Res. 114), that would expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from the House. The vote to refer the resolution to committeewas 221 yeas to 204 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Selling guns to retiring law enforcement officers
The House on May 17 passed the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act (H.R. 3091), to authorize a retiring federal law enforcement agency officer in good standing to purchase the retired handgun that the agency issued to the officer. The vote was 232 yeas to 198 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
Immigration and law enforcement
The House on May 17 passed the Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement Act (H.R. 2494), to make an assault on a law enforcement officer a deportable offense. The vote was 255 yeas to 175 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
Police bill of rights
The House on May 18 passed an amendment to a resolution (H. Con. Res. 40). The amendment would encourage states to adopt "Bill of Rights" legislation setting out the rights offered to law enforcement officers being investigated or prosecuted for alleged official misconduct as a way to help ensure mutually respectful dialogue between the police and community residents. The vote, on May 18, was 268 yeas to 156 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
Supporting the police
The House on May 18 passed a resolution (H. Con. Res. 40) to state support for the efforts of local law enforcement officers to keep communities safe, and condemn calls to defund or abolish the police. The vote was 301 yeas to 119 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
SENATE
Appeals court judge
The Senate on May 15 confirmed the nomination of Bradley N. Garcia to be a judge on the Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals. From 2013 to 2022, Garcia was a private practice lawyer at the O'Melveny & Myers law firm; for the past year, he has been a deputy assistant attorney general at the Justice Department. The vote was 53 yeas to 40 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
D.C. policing policies
The Senate on May 16 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 42), to disapprove of and void the Washington, D.C., Council's adoption of a law changing policing policies for D.C. police officers. The vote was 56 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Illinois district judge
The Senate on May 17 confirmed the nomination of Jeremy C. Daniel to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Daniel has been a federal prosecutor in the district since 2014, after working for six years as a private practice lawyer in Chicago. The vote was 56 yeas to 40 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Immigrants and government aid
The Senate on May 17 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 18) to disapprove of and void a Homeland Security Department rule that would allow immigrants into the U.S. to obtain legal residency status, regardless of whether they appear likely to become reliant on government assistance. The vote was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Appeals court judge
The Senate on May 18 confirmed the nomination of Nancy G. Abudu to be a judge on the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Abudu was a lawyer and then official at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) from 2005 to 2019; since then, she has been a lawyer at the Southern Poverty Law Center in Atlanta. The vote was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.