WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending Feb. 4.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution condemning the military coup that took place on February 1, 2021, in Myanmar and the subsequent detention of civilian leaders in the country.
HOUSE
Ocean shipping
The House on Feb. 3 passed an amendment to the Bioeconomy Research and Development Act (H.R. 4521) that would change various federal policies regulating oceanic goods shipments with the intent of promoting U.S. exports. The vote was 367 yeas to 59 nays.
Voting yes: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Peter Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
SENATE
Ohio judge
The Senate on Feb. 1 confirmed the nomination of Bridget Brennan to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for northern Ohio. A federal prosecutor in the district since 2007, Brennan is currently its acting U.S. attorney. The vote was 61 yeas to 35 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Second Ohio judge
The Senate on Feb. 1 confirmed the nomination of Charles Fleming to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for northern Ohio. Fleming has been a criminal public defender in the district since 1991. The vote was 56 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Third Ohio judge
The Senate on Feb. 1 confirmed the nomination of David Ruiz to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for northern Ohio. Ruiz, a federal prosecutor in the district from 2010 to 2016, has, since 2016, been a magistrate judge in the district. The vote was 62 yeas to 35 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
D.C. judge
The Senate on Feb. 2 confirmed the nomination of Rupa Puttagunta to serve as an associate judge on the superior court for Washington, D.C., for a 15-year term. Puttagunta has been a law clerk, private practice lawyer, and, currently, administrative judge in the district. The vote was 57 yeas to 38 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second D.C. judge
The Senate on Feb. 2 confirmed the nomination of Seoane Lopez to serve as an associate judge on the superior court for Washington, D.C., for a 15-year term. Lopez has been a magistrate judge on the superior court since 2013. The vote was 59 yeas to 38 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Third D.C. judge
The Senate on Feb. 2 confirmed the nomination of Sean C. Staples to serve as an associate judge on the superior court for Washington, D.C., for a 15-year term. Staples, a magistrate judge on the court since 2013, was previously an assistant public defender and one of the court's law clerks. The vote was 59 yeas to 38 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.