WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending June 17:
HOUSE
Marine shipping
The House on June 13 passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (S. 3580), sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The bill would change Federal Maritime Commission practices, including requiring the Commission to review fines charged by common ocean carriers, and bar common ocean carriers from refusing to ship goods if they have adequate cargo space for the goods. The vote was 369 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant
Vertical aviation
The House on June 13 passed the Advanced Aviation Infrastructure Modernization Act (H.R. 6270), to authorize a $25 million Transportation Department pilot program for issuing grants to fund advanced air mobility infrastructure. Such infrastructure includes vertical airplane takeoff and landing facilities, known as vertiports. The vote, on June 13, was 338 yeas to 73 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Police for Supreme Court relatives
The House on June 14 passed the Supreme Court Police Parity Act (S. 4160), to authorize the Supreme Court Police force to provide protection for immediate relatives of justices if the court's marshal deems such protection necessary. The vote was 396 yeas to 27 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Wildlife conservation
The House on June 14 passed the Recovering America's Wildlife Act (H.R. 2773), to provide about $1.4 billion of annual supplemental funding for Interior Department efforts to conserve plant and wildlife species, including endangered species. The vote was 231 yeas to 190 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Rural disasters
The House on June 14 passed the Small State and Rural Rescue Act (H.R. 7211), to expand the role of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Small State and Rural Advocate office in reviewing requests for FEMA to provide disaster assistance. The vote was 396 yeas to 14 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Race and finance
The House on June 15 passed the Federal Reserve Racial and Economic Equity Act (H.R. 2543). The bill would require the Federal Reserve to prioritize eliminating racial and ethnic economic disparities in its activities. The vote was 215 yeas to 207 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Sales of meat products
The House on June 16 passed the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act (H.R. 7606). Among other measures, the bill would create the Office of the Special Investigator for Competition Matters at the Agriculture Department, and charge the investigative office with prosecuting violations of meatpacking and poultry marketing laws. The vote was 221 yeas to 204 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
Ambassador to Denmark
The Senate on June 15 confirmed the nomination of Alan M. Leventhal to be the U.S. ambassador to Denmark. Leventhal is chairman and CEO of the office properties company Beacon Capital, and serves on the board of several Boston-area charities and universities. The vote was 63 yeas to 32 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Veterans and toxic substances
The Senate on June 16 passed the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (H.R. 3967). The bill would take various measures to treat and record health problems in military veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their time in the military, including the war in Iraq. The vote was 84 yeas to 14 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.