WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the previous week ending May 4:
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also confirmed the two following nominees by voice vote: Amanda K. Brailsford, to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Idaho; and Damien M. Diggs, to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas for a 4-year term.
HOUSE
Duties on solar panel imports
The House on April 28 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 39) to disapprove of and void a Commerce Department rule that would suspend duties on imports of solar panels that were assembled in Southeast Asia and used components made in China. The vote was 221 yeas to 202 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Not voting: none
SENATE
Appeals court judge
The Senate on May 1 confirmed the nomination of Anthony Devos Johnstone to be a judge on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Johnstone was a lawyer in New York from 1999 to 2004, then became successively a lawyer in the Montana Attorney General's Office, the state's solicitor, and a law professor at the University of Montana. The vote was 49 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
New Jersey judge
The Senate on May 2 confirmed the nomination of Michael Farbiarz to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey. General counsel for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey since 2016, Farbiarz was previously a New York City private practice lawyer, federal prosecutor, and fellow at New York University's law school. The vote was 65 yeas to 34 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second New Jersey judge
The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Kirsch to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for New Jersey. Kirsch has been a county superior court judge in New Jersey since 2010, and before that was a federal prosecutor for the New Jersey district. The vote was 57 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
New York judge
The Senate on May 3 confirmed the nomination of Orelia Eleta Merchant to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Merchant was a federal prosecutor in the district from 2002 to 2019, then became New York's Chief Deputy Attorney General. The vote was 51 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Duties on solar panel imports
The Senate on May 3 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 39) to disapprove of and void a Commerce Department rule that would suspend duties on imports of solar panels that were assembled in Southeast Asia and used components made in China. The vote was 56 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Lesser prairie chicken
The Senate on May 3 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 9) to disapprove of and void a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule putting populations of the lesser prairie chicken on threatened and endangered species lists, with accompanying environmental regulations for chicken habitat. The vote was 50 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
California judge
The Senate on May 3 confirmed the nomination of Wesley L. Hsu to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Hsu, a federal prosecutor in the district from 2000 to 2017, then became a judge on Los Angeles County's superior court. The vote was 53 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Illinois judge
The Senate on May 4 confirmed the nomination of LaShonda A. Hunt to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. A bankruptcy judge in the district since 2017, Hunt was previously a civil law lawyer in the U.S. attorney's office for the district. The vote was 56 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
