WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's House delegation voted during the week ending Jan 12. There were no key votes in the Senate.
Speaker McCarthy
The House on Jan. 7 elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker of the House. The vote on the 15th ballot was 216 for McCarthy, 212 for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and six voting present.
Voting for McCarthy: Brad Finstad, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting for Jeffries: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5.
Not voting/voting present: none
House rules
The House on Jan. 9 adopting a set of rules governing the House in the 118th Congress. The rules include ending proxy voting for representatives, time requirements for legislation to be considered before coming to a floor vote, and measures to cut spending. The vote was 220 yeas to 213 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, McCollum, Phillips, Omar
Cutting IRS funding
The House on Jan. 9 passed the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act (H.R. 23), s to cancel additional funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that was included in last year's Inflation Reduction Act. The vot was 221 yeas to 210 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Subcommittee on China
The House on Jan. 10 created a House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. The select committee would investigate technological and military competition with China, and offer policy recommendations on the matter. The vote was 365 yeas to 65 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Intelligence committee
The House on Jan. 10 created a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on the House Judiciary Committee. The subcommittee would investigate the collection of and use of information on citizens by the CIA, FBI, and other executive branch agencies. The vote was 221 yeas to 211 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Abortion survivors
The House on Jan. 11 passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (H.R. 26), to require health care workers to attempt to preserve the life of an infant who has survived an attempted abortion. The vote, was 220 yeas to 210 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Abortion protesters
The House on Jan. 11 passed a resolution (H. Con. Res. 3), to condemn recent attacks on pro-life groups and facilities and ask the Biden administration to deploy law enforcement agencies to combat such attacks. The vote was 222 yeas to 209 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Selling oil to China
The House on Jan. 12 passed the Protecting Americas Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act (H.R. 22), to bar the Energy Department from selling crude oil stored in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. The vote was 331 yeas to 97 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
