WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Dec. 22.
HOUSE
Pay for U.S. athletes
The House on Dec. 21 passed the Equal Pay for Team USA Act (S. 2333), to require equal compensation for male and female athletes officially representing the U.S. in the Olympics and other international amateur athletic contests. The vote was 350 yeas to 59 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3, Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Immigration classifications
The House on Dec. 21 passed the Energy Security and Lightering Independence Act (S. 5168), to classify as nonimmigrant aliens foreigners who are passing through the U.S. in transit in order to reach shipping vessels on which the foreigners will transfer liquid cargoes. The vote was 394 yeas to 19 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Investigating child abuse
The House on Dec. 21 passed the Respect for Child Survivors Act (S. 4926), to establish standards for Federal Bureau of Investigation team investigations of alleged cases of child sexual abuse and child trafficking. The vote was 385 yeas to 28 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Brain damage research
The House on Dec. 21 passed the Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Centers Act (S. 2834), to require the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to publish lists of brain and spinal cord injury rehabilitation research innovation centers. The vote was 393 yeas to 19 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Tribal water rights
The House on Dec. 21 passed a bill (S. 3168) to extend to 2025 a deadline for the Interior Department to make findings regarding water rights held by the White Mountain Apache Tribe. The vote was 378 yeas to 33 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Colorado River water rights
The House on Dec. 21 passed the Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act (S. 3308) to authorize tribes located along the Colorado River to exchange water storage rights to be used off their reservations. The vote was 397 yeas to 12 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Presidential tax returns
The House on Dec. 22 passed the Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act (H.R. 9640), to require the Internal Revenue Service to rapidly audit income tax returns filed by the president and the president's spouse, and make a report on the audit publicly available. The vote was 222 yeas to 201 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Heritage areas
The House on Dec. 22 passed the National Heritage Area Act (S. 1942) to require the Interior Department to adopt a standard for designating and managing national heritage areas. The vote, on Dec. 22, was 326 yeas to 95 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Learning tribal languages
The House on Dec. 22 passed the Native American Language Resource Center Act (S. 989), to authorize Education Department grants for developing resource centers for learning Native American languages. The vote was 342 yeas to 71 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Tribal language rules
The House on Dec. 22 passed the Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act (S. 1402), sponsored by Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, to require reviews of compliance with Native American language promotion requirements by federal government agencies. The vote was 337 yeas to 79 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Military education programs
The House on Dec. 22 passed the Student Veteran Emergency Relief Act (H.R. 7939), to permanently authorize changes, first adopted in response to COVID, to Veterans Affairs Department programs that offer military veterans educational assistance benefits. The vote was 380 yeas to 35 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
SENATE
Banking oversight
The Senate on Dec. 19 confirmed the nomination of Martin J. Gruenberg to be a member of the board of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for a six-year term. Gruenberg has been on the FDIC's board since 2005, and currently is its acting chairman. The vote was 45 yeas to 39 nays. In a separate action, Gruenberg was also confirmed to be the FDIC's chair for a five-year term.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Government workers
The Senate on Dec. 20 confirmed the nomination of Robert Harley Shriver III to be the Office of Personnel Management's deputy director. Shriver has been the agency's Associate Director for Employee Services for two years, and was also an agency official during the Obama administration. The vote was 57 yeas to 35 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Russia ambassador
The Senate on Dec. 21 confirmed the nomination of Lynne M. Tracy to be ambassador to Russia. Tracy, a career Foreign Service official in the State Department with numerous postings in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and neighboring countries, has been ambassador to Armenia since 2019. The vote was 93 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Army assistant secretary
The Senate on Dec. 21 confirmed the nomination of Agnes Schaefer to be the Army's assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs. Schaefer has been a political science researcher at the RAND Corporation since 2005. The vote was 68 yeas to 26 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Navy assistant secretary
The Senate on Dec. 22 confirmed the nomination of Franklin Parker to be the Navy's assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs. Parker was in the same role for the last year of the Obama administration; since then, he has been a senior legal official at BAE Systems, a military contractor. The vote was 70 yeas to 22 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Budgeting rules
The Senate on Dec. 22 waived applicable budgetary discipline rules for the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617). The vote was 65 yeas to 31 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Earmarks
The Senate on Dec. 22 rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., that would have eliminated all earmark spending provisions from the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617). The vote was 34 yeas to 63 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Immigration restrictions
The Senate on Dec. 22 rejected an amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617) that would have blocked funding for efforts to end restrictions on immigration into the U.S. that rely on a COVID-based Title 42 public health protection rule adopted in March 2020. The vote was 47 yeas to 50 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Mothers in the workplace
The Senate on Dec. 22 agreed to an amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617) that would require reasonable workplace accommodations for women whose ability to do their jobs is limited by pregnancy or childbirth. The vote was 73 yeas to 24 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Workplace breastfeeding
The Senate on Dec. 22 agreed to an amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617) that would require employers to expand breastfeeding accommodations for employees. The vote was 92 yeas to 5 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
9/11 health program
The Senate on Dec. 22 agreed to an amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617) that would establish a supplemental fund within the World Trade Center Health Program for providing medical benefits for people whose health was harmed by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The vote was 90 yeas to 6 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
2023 spending
The Senate on Dec. 22 passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2617) to spend about $1.7 trillion in fiscal 2023 on so-called omnibus military and other discretionary government programs. The bill included $45 billion to fund Ukraine's opposition to its invasion by Russia, and would increase military spending to $858 billion, and increase non-military discretionary spending from $730 billion in fiscal 2022 to $772.5 billion in fiscal 2023. The vote was 68 yeas to 29 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
