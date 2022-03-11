WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending March 11.
Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the Extension of Continuing Appropriations Act (H.J. Res. 75), making further continuing appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.
HOUSE
Homeland Security oversight
The House on March 7 passed the DHS Basic Training Accreditation Improvement Act (H.R. 5616), to require the Homeland Security Department to send accreditation status reports on its training programs to congressional oversight committees. The vote was 390 yeas to 33 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Cybersecurity
The House on March 7 passed the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium Act (S. 658), to authorize the Homeland Security Department to partner with private nonprofit groups on cybersecurity training efforts. The vote was 403 yeas to 19 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Tribal border agents
The House on March 8 passed the Shadow Wolves Enhancement Act (H.R. 5681), to reclassify a special unit of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (known as "shadow wolves") working on Tohono O'odham Nation land in southern Arizona as special agents. The vote was 387 yeas to 33 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Not voting: Emmer
Black colleges
The House on March 8 passed a resolution (H. Con. Res. 70), condemning violence against historically black colleges and universities. The vote was unanimous with 418 yeas.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: Emmer
Military, security spending
The House on March 9 passed an amendment to a bill (H.R. 2471), to fund the Defense Department, Homeland Security Department, and associated military and national security programs in fiscal 2022. The vote was 361 yeas to 69 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Domestic spending
The House on March 9 passed an amendment to a bill (H.R. 2471) that would fund federal discretionary domestic programs in fiscal 2022, including an 11.8 percent increase in funding for the legislative branch and 6.7 percent overall increase in funding for nondefense programs. The vote was 260 yeas to 171 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Importing Russian energy
The House on March 9 passed the Suspending Energy Imports From Russia Act (H.R. 6968), to bar imports from Russia of natural gas, oil and petroleum products, and other energy resources. The vote was 414 yeas to 17 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
SENATE
Postal service changes
The Senate on March 8 passed the Postal Service Reform Act (H.R. 3076). The bill would establish a health benefits programs for Postal Service workers and retirees while ending a requirement that retirement health benefits be prepaid, and establish new budget and service reporting requirements for the Postal Service. The vote was 79 yeas to 19 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D-MN; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Trade diplomacy
The Senate on March 10 confirmed the nomination of Maria L. Pagan to be a Deputy U.S. Trade Representative. Pagan, currently a legal official at the Trade Representative Office, has been a trade lawyer for the federal government since the 1990s. The vote was 80 yeas to 19 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Earmark spending
The Senate on March 10 rejected an amendment that would have barred funding for earmark spending on individual appropriations at the request of a member of Congress. The vote, on March 10, was 35 yeas to 64 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
2022 spending
The Senate on March 10 agreed to the House amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act (H.R. 2471) that would fund federal military and discretionary domestic programs in fiscal 2022. The vote, on March 10, was 68 yeas to 31 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
