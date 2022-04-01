Targeted News Service
Here’s how Minnesota’s members of Congress voted over the week ending April 2.
Along with this week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Chiricahua National Park Act (S. 1320), to establish the Chiricahua National Park in Arizona as a unit of the National Park System; and the Ocean Shipping Reform Act (S. 3580), to amend United States Code with respect to prohibited acts by ocean common carriers or marine terminal operators.
HOUSE Acquittals and sentencing
The House on March 28 passed the Prohibiting Punishment of Acquitted Conduct Act (H.R. 1621), to prevent federal courts from considering acquittals when sentencing criminals to prison sentences. The vote, on March 28, was 405 yeas to 12 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Statues of female justices
The House on March 28 passed a bill (S. 3294), sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to place in the Capitol in Washington, D.C., statues of Supreme Court justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The vote, on March 28, was 349 yeas to 63 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Stauber
Voting no: Fischbach
Coast Guard spending
The House on March 29 passed the Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act (H.R. 6865), to authorize fiscal 2022 and 2023 spending on the Coast Guard. The vote was 378 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Cold homicide cases
The House on March 29 passed the Homicide Victims Families Rights Act (H.R. 3359), to create a legal framework for the immediate relatives of murder victims who were killed more than three years ago to request that a relevant federal agency review the case file for the killing. The vote was 406 yeas to 20 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
COVID oral histories
The House on March 29 passed the COVID-19 American History Project Act (H.R. 4738), to fund an oral history project at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. The project would gather stories from people who contracted Covid and whose relatives died from Covid, and health care workers. The vote was 376 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Stauber
Voting no: Fischbach
Public transit and sex crimes
The House on March 30 passed the Stop Sexual Assault and Harassment in Transportation Act (H.R. 5706). The bill would require transportation providers to establish policies for handling sexual assault and sexual harassment, and establish reporting and disclosure requirements for such incidents. The vote was 339 yeas to 85 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Grant applications
The House on March 30 passed the Care is an Economic Development Strategy Act (H.R. 5547), to require applicants for federal grants to explain how they plan to use the funding to increase their provision of affordable, quality, care-based services. The vote, on March 30, was 304 yeas to 122 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Fischbach
Negotiating economic strategy legislation
The House on March 31 passed a motion to instruct conferees with the Senate on negotiating the two chambers’ versions of the America COMPETES Act (H.R. 4521), which would increase spending on various U.S. economic strategy efforts. A motion supporter, Rep. Frank D. Lucas, R-Okla., said that accepting a Senate provision to block funding of entities of concern controlled by the Chinese government “ensures that we aren’t giving taxpayer dollars to the adversaries who are trying to steal U.S. technology and use it against us.” The vote to instruct was 351 yeas to 74 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Insulin pricing
The House on March 31 passed the Affordable Insulin Now Act (H.R. 6833), sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., to cap an insured individual’s payments for insulin under Medicare or private insurance plans. Craig called a cap “an opportunity to save American families thousands of their hard-earned dollars.” An opponent, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said: “This bill will lower out-of-pocket costs for insulin for a minority of Americans by bloating premiums and other healthcare costs for the majority of Americans and leave our healthcare system worse off.” The vote was 232 yeas to 193 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE Economic competitiveness
The Senate on March 28 passed the America COMPETES Act (H.R. 4521), to increase spending on various economic strategy efforts, including domestic manufacture of semiconductor chips, scientific research, and trade and security, especially as it relates to China. The vote was 68 yeas to 28 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting now: none
Budgeting official
The Senate on March 29 confirmed the nomination of Nani Coloretti to be the Office of Management and Budget’s deputy director. Coloretti has been a government staffer in San Francisco and in various federal agencies during the Obama administration; she has more recently been a senior vice president at the Urban Institute. The vote was 57 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Weapons diplomacy
The Senate on March 29 confirmed the nomination of C.S. Eliot Kang to be the assistant secretary of state for international security and non-proliferation (ISN). Kang has been in the role on an acting basis since the start of the Biden administration. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said of Kang: “He has the substantive expertise to lead ISN and advance U.S. national security interests. During his 18-year career at the State Department, Dr. Kang has worked on a wide variety of nonproliferation issues.” The vote, on March 29, was 52 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Export-Import Bank
The Senate on March 30 confirmed the nomination of Judith Pryor to be first vice president of the U.S. Export-Import Bank. Pryor, currently a member of the Bank’s board of directors, was an international finance official during the Obama administration, and before that was an executive in the satellite industry. The vote was 69 yeas to 30 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Family services
The Senate on March 30 confirmed the nomination of January Contreras to be assistant secretary for family support at the Department of Health and Human Services. Contreras was a citizenship and immigration official in the Obama administration, and previously was head of the Arizona Department of Health Services. The vote was 54 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Georgia judge
The Senate on March 31 confirmed the nomination of Sarah Geraghty to be a judge on the U.S. district court for the northern district of Georgia. Geraghty has been a lawyer at the Southern Center for Human Rights since 2003. The vote was 52 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
New Jersey judge
The Senate on March 31 confirmed the nomination of Georgette Castner to be a judge on the U.S. district court for New Jersey. Castner has been a lawyer at a private practice law firm in New Jersey since 2007, specializing in civil litigation and white collar crime. The vote was 52 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
