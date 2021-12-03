WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending Nov. 3.
HOUSE
Vaccination databases
The House on Nov. 30 passed the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act (H.R. 550), to require the Health and Human Services Department to take measures to improve vaccination administration monitoring systems, including authorizing $400 million of grants to states for that purpose. The vote was 294 yeas to 130 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2nd; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar D-5; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7
Not voting: none
6G wireless networks
The House on Dec. 1 passed the Future Uses of Technology Upholding Reliable and Enhanced Networks Act (H.R. 4045). The bill would create the 6G Task Force at the Federal Communications Commission. The vote was 394 yeas to 27 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Cybersecurity education
The House on Dec. 1 passed the American Cybersecurity Literacy Act (H.R. 4055), sponsored by Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., to require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to adopt a cybersecurity literacy campaign to educate the general public of ways to reduce cybersecurity risks. The vote, on Dec. 1, was 408 yeas to 17 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Tribal lands
The House on Dec. 1 passed a bill (H.R. 4352), sponsored by Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., to override a 2009 Supreme Court ruling and allow the Interior Department to take land into trust on behalf of American Indian tribes regardless of when the tribes were recognized by the federal government. McCollum said the 2009 ruling imposed on the tribes "an unfair, separate, and unequal process, a fundamentally discriminatory process for restoring their homelands." A bill opponent, Rep. Paul A. Gosar, R-Ariz., said it would "allow for new off-reservation casinos to be opened in your states, in your communities, and in your backyard, and for land to be ripped away from local jurisdictions without recourse." The vote was 302 yeas to 127 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Hagedorn, Fischbach, Stauber
Avoiding shutdown
The House on Dec. 2 passed the Further Extending Government Funding Act (H.R. 6119), to extend appropriations for federal government programs through February 18, 2022. The vote was 221 yeas to 212 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Exporting tribal artifacts
The House on Dec. 2 passed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act, to bar the exportation of illegally acquired American Indian tribal materials. The vote was 364 yeas to 57 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
SENATE
Combating financial crime
The Senate on Dec. 2 confirmed the nomination of Brian Nelson to be the Treasury Department's under secretary for terrorism and financial crimes. Nelson, a longtime official in California's Justice Department whose assignments there included money laundering and transnational crime, is currently chief legal officer for the organizing committee for the 2028 Summer Olympics. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
COVID-19 vaccines
The Senate on Dec. 2 rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., to the Further Extending Government Funding Act (H.R. 6119). The amendment would have barred funding for enforcement of the Biden administration's various federal government and private employer Covid-19 vaccination requirements. The vote was 48 yeas to 50 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Appropriations extension
The Senate on Dec. 2 passed the Further Extending Government Funding Act (H.R. 6119), to extend appropriations for federal government programs through February 18, 2022. The vote was 69 yeas to 28 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
