WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's House members voted during the week ending Oct. 7. The Senate took no votes
The House and Senate are now in recess, and are scheduled to return to session only after the early November elections.
Continuing appropriations
The House on Sept. 30 agreed to the Senate amendment to the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 6833), sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., to provide continuing appropriations for government spending through Dec. 16, and add $12.3 billion of aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as increase funding for disaster response programs.The vote was 230 yeas to 201 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D4; Ilhan Omar, D-5
Voting no: Brad Finstad, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: none
Sept. 11 attacks
The House on Sept. 30 passed the Fairness for 9/11 Families Act (H.R. 8987), to fund one-time payments to a group of relatives of people killed in the September 11, 2001, attacks. The vote was 400 yeas to 31 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
