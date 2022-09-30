WASHINGTON — Here’s how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Sept. 29.
Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed, by voice vote, a resolution (S. Res. 753) urging the government of Brazil to ensure that the October 2022 elections are conducted in a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful manner; and the Technological Hazards Preparedness and Training Act (S. 4166), to authorize preparedness programs to support communities containing technological hazards and emerging threats.
HOUSE Aviation center
The House on Sept. 28 passed the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation Act (H.R. 3482), to create the National Center for the Advancement of Aviation, which would be an enterprise for improving partnerships between military and civil aviation and aerospace parties. The vote was 369 yeas to 56 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Mental health spending
The House on Sept. 29 passed the Mental Health Matters Act (H.R. 7780), to create federal grant programs to fund schools’ provision of mental health services and bar certain provisions in employer-sponsored benefit plans that restrict mental health care coverage. The vote was 220 yeas to 205 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Merger filings
The House on Sept. 29 passed the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act (H.R. 3843), to increase the fees for companies filing applications for approval by federal regulators of proposed large mergers, and index the fees to the rate of inflation. The vote was 242 yeas to 184 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Infectious disease planning
The House on Sept. 29 passed the Chai Suthammanont Healthy Federal Workplaces Act (H.R. 8466). The bill would establish a requirement for all federal government agencies to make plans for infectious diseases that prompt a nationwide public health emergency. The vote, was 351 yeas to 73 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Foreign tourists
The House on Sept. 29 passed the Visit America Act (H.R. 6965). The bill would require the Commerce Department to make a 10-year plan for increasing the amount of foreign tourism into the U.S., and create an assistant secretary of commerce for travel and tourism, with duties that include promoting such tourism. The vote was 325 yeas to 93 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach
Voting no: Finstad, Stauber
Foreign aircraft maintenance
The House on Sept. 29 passed the Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act (H.R. 7321). The bill would establish Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) worker certification and reporting and inspection requirements for foreign facilities that repair U.S. aircraft. The vote was 374 yeas to 52 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Food aid and veterans
The House on Sept. 29 passed the Food Security for All Veterans Act (H.R. 8888), to establish an office of food security at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The office would give veterans information about possible enrollment in federal nutrition assistance programs. The vote was 376 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Global food supply
The House on Sept. 29 passed the Global Food Security Reauthorization Act (H.R. 8446), sponsored by Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., to reauthorize through fiscal 2028 the federal government’s Global Food Security Strategy effort to improve food availability overseas. The vote was 331 yeas to 95 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Stauber
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach
Foreign aid
The House on Sept. 29 passed the Millennium Challenge Corporation Eligibility Expansion Act (H.R. 8463). The bill would expand the number of countries eligible for receiving aid from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an independent federal agency that sends grant money to developing countries. The vote was 334 yeas to 87 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Passing legislation
The House on Sept. 29 passed a motion to pass en bloc, without a separate roll call vote on each bill, 12 different bills, and also agree to the Senate amendment to the Small Project Efficient and Effective Disaster Recovery Act (H.R. 5641). The vote was 296 yeas to 127 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Senate Appeals court judge
The Senate on Sept. 29 approved, upon reconsideration, the nomination of Arianna Freeman to be a judge on the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Freeman has been a federal community defender attorney in Philadelphia since 2009. The vote was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voing: none
Stop-gap spending
The Senate on Sept. 29 passed the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 6833), sponsored by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., to provide continuing appropriations for government spending through Dec. 16, and add $12.3 billion of aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as increase funding for disaster response programs. The vote was 72 yeas to 25 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Worker benefits
The Senate on Sept. 29 approved, upon reconsideration, the nomination of Lisa M. Gomez to be the Labor Department’s Assistant Secretary for Employee Benefits Security. Gomez has, since 1994, been an employee benefits lawyer, most recently as a partner at a New York City law firm. The vote was 49 yeas to 36 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
