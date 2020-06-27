WASHINGTON — Here is how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the legislative week ending June 26.
HOUSE
Failing to override veto on student loans
Voting 238 for and 173 against, the House on June 26 failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to override President Trump's veto of a measure (HJ Res 76) concerning an administration rule on student-loan forgiveness. The effect of the vote was to affirm a rule that critics said would provide forgiveness to only 3 percent of some 200,000 claimants who allege their school fraudulently misrepresented the quality of education they would receive. But Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testified that the rule would correct the "blanket forgiveness" of an Obama administration so-called "borrower defense" rule it replaced.
The Trump rule bars class-action lawsuits against schools and requires claims to be adjudicated one-by-one by mandatory arbitration rather than in open court, with borrowers prohibited from appealing the decision. The rule sets a standard of evidence requiring borrowers to prove the fraud was intentional.
A yes vote was to override the presidential veto.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Collin Peterson, D-7
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Pete Stauber, R-8
Not voting: Tom Emmer, R-6
Conferring statehood on District of Columbia
Voting 232 for and 180 against, the House on June 26 passed a bill (HR 51) that would make the District of Columbia the 51st state, renamed as Washington, Douglass Commonwealth. As a state, the new Washington, D.C., would acquire voting rights in Congress, with one representative and two senators, and would have control over property within its present boundaries with exceptions including the Capitol complex, national monuments, the Supreme Court, the National Mall and nearby federal buildings, the White House complex and assorted other lots and edifices. Created by the Constitution as the seat of government not within any state, and established initially on land carved out of Maryland and Virginia in 1790, the 68-square-mile District of Columbia, with about 700,000 residents, has limited self-government but is ultimately ruled by Congress.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Peterson, Stauber
Not voting: Emmer
SENATE
Confirming Judge Cory Wilson
Voting 52 for and 48 against, the Senate on June 24 confirmed Cory T. Wilson, a state judge in Mississippi, for a seat on the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over federal trial courts in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. President Trump has now appointed 53 federal appeals judges, about one-fourth of the circuit-court total. While Republicans praised Wilson's conservative views, Democrats criticized him over his opposition to LGBTQ rights and the Affordable Care Act and support of Mississippi's voter ID law and the carrying of concealed, loaded guns on public property including college campuses in his state.
A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Minnesota
Voting yes: None
Voting no: Tina Smith, D; Amy Klobuchar, D
Not voting: None
