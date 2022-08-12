By Targeted News Service
WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's senators voted during the week ending Aug. 11.
There were no key votes in the House during that period.
SENATE
Malta ambassador
The Senate on Aug. 6 confirmed the nomination of Constance J. Milstein to be the U.S. ambassador to Malta. Milstein, currently an executive at Ogden CAP Properties, a New York City real estate company, was an aide to the Army secretary in the Obama administration. The vote, on Aug. 6, was 57 yeas to 34 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Immigration and asylum claims
The Senate on Aug. 6 rejected a motion to waive a point of order applied to an amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376). The amendment would have required the Surgeon General to develop a plan for handling changes in immigration levels that would result from ending a suspension of asylum claims due to the federal government's declared COVID emergency. The vote was 56 yeas to 44 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Taxpayer audits
The Senate on Aug. 7 rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376), that would have barred the Internal Revenue Service from using the bill's increase in agency funding to audit taxpayers with annual taxable incomes below $400 thousand. The vote was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a 51st nay vote.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Drug prices
The Senate on Aug. 7 rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376) that would have excluded certain Medicare Part D prescription drugs and breakthrough therapy drugs from the bill's drug pricing provisions. The vote was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st nay vote.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Energy project permits
The Senate on Aug. 7 rejected a motion to waive a budgetary point of order against an amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376) that would have streamlined permitting for infrastructure and energy projects such as natural gas pipelines. The vote was 49 yeas to 50 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Offshore oil and natural gas production
The Senate has rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376) that would have required the Interior Department to hold at least 10 sales of leases over the next 5 years to produce oil and natural gas in offshore waters that are part of the Outer Continental Shelf. The vote was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st nay vote.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Expanded IRS
The Senate on Aug. 7 rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376) that would have removed the bill's increase in funding for the Internal Revenue Service. The vote, on Aug. 7, was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st nay vote.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Insulin subsidies
The Senate on Aug. 7 rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376) that would have reinstated a federal government rule, repealed by the Biden administration, to authorize health centers funded by the government to provide deeply discounted supplies of insulin and epinephrine to patients at the centers. The vote was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st nay vote.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Border security
The Senate on Aug. 7 rejected an amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376) that would have provided $500 million for building pedestrian fencing and barriers on the border with Mexico. The vote was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st nay vote.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Small business taxes
The Senate on Aug. 7 passed an amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376) that would exempt aggregations of businesses that are owned by a single entity from the bill's minimum corporate book tax, and extend by 1 year a cap on the allowable state and local tax deduction for federal income tax payers. The vote was 57 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Business taxes
The Senate on Aug. 7 passed an amendment to a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376) that would strike the 1-year extension of a cap on the allowable state and local tax deduction for federal income tax payers and replace it with a 2-year extension of the cap on excess business losses. The vote was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st yea vote.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Tax, spending programs
The Senate on Aug. 7 passed a tax and spending bill (H.R. 5376). The bill's spending measures include changes to Medicare prescription drug programs and various subsidies for non-fossil fuel sources of energy and energy efficiency programs, while its tax policy changes include a 15 percent alternative minimum tax on large companies and about $80 billion of increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service. The vote, was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st yea vote.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
