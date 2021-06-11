WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's senators voted during the week ending June 11. There were no key votes in the House this week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 229), recognizing the devastating attack on a girls' school in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 8, 2021, and expressing solidarity with the Afghan people.
New Jersey judge
The Senate on June 8 confirmed the nomination of Julien Xavier Neals to serve as a U.S. district court judge for the New Jersey district. Since 2006, Neals has been a lawyer for the city of Newark and, starting in 2015, Bergen County, New Jersey. The vote, on June 8, was 66 yeas to 33 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Colorado judge
The Senate on June 8 confirmed the nomination of Regina M. Rodriguez to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for Colorado. For the past 32 years, Rodriguez has been alternately a private practice lawyer in Denver and a prosecutor or defense lawyer for the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado. The vote was 72 yeas to 28 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Spending on technology
The Senate on June 8 passed the United States Innovation And Competition Act (S. 1260). The bill would take a variety of measures to promote development of new technologies, including the creation of a Directorate for Technology and Innovation at the National Science Foundation and other strategic government plans to support innovation. The vote was 68 yeas to 32 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Employer sex discrimination
The Senate on June 8 rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider the Paycheck Fairness Act (H.R. 7), which would adopt a variety of measures aimed at preventing wage discrimination on the basis of sex or sexual status. The vote was 49 yeas to 50 nays. A yes vote favored ending a filibuster and bringing the bill to a vote.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second New Jersey judge
The Senate on June 10 confirmed the nomination of Zahid N. Quraishi to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for New Jersey. Quraishi has been a U.S. magistrate judge in New Jersey since 2019; before that, he was a federal government lawyer and a private practice lawyer in the state. The vote was 81 yeas to 16 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar
Voting no: none
Not voting: Smith
