WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Oct. 2.
HOUSE
Peaceful transfer of presidential power
Voting 397 for and five against, the House on Sept. 29 adopted a measure (H Res 1155) affirming "the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for by the Constitution" if President Trump is voted out of office this year. This was a response to Trump's repeated refusal to commit to relinquishing power on Jan. 20, 2021, should he lose the November election. The five negative votes were cast by Republicans Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Clay Higgins of Louisiana, Steve King of Iowa and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.
A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Collin Peterson, D-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: None
Not voting: None
Condemning surgical procedures on immigrant women
Voting 232 for and 157 against, the House on Oct. 2 adopted a non-binding condemnation (H Res 1153) of unwanted gynecological surgery allegedly performed in recent years on numerous women held for immigration offenses at the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility is managed by the private firm LaSalle Corrections, and the operations reportedly were performed at a nearby hospital. The Department of Homeland Security inspector general recently opened an investigation of the allegations, which were raised in a nurse's whistleblower complaint.
A yes vote was to adopt the resolution.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Stauber
Not voting: Peterson
Approving $2.2 trillion for coronavirus relief
Voting 214 for and 207 against, the House on Oct. 1 approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package (HR 925) that would authorize $600 per week in added jobless benefits through January and a second round of stimulus payments of $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to families up to certain income levels, plus expanded child tax credits. The bill also provides, in part, $436 billion for state, local, tribal and territorial governments; $182 billion for K-12 schools; $120 billion for restaurants; $75 billion for coronavirus testing, tracing and isolation; $57 billion for child-care centers; $50 billion for tenants' rental assistance; $50 billion for hospitals serving poor communities; $50 billion in grants to small businesses; $39 billion for colleges and universities; $28.3 billion for airline payrolls; $28 billion for vaccine procurement, distribution and education; $21 billion in homeowner mortgage aid; $15 billion to sustain the Postal Service and $3.6 billion to boost ballot security and voter participation in this year's elections.
The bill is a reduced version of the $3 trillion Heroes Act, which passed the House May 15 but stalled in the Senate. The House has now passed six virus relief bills since March 4, four of which have become law.
In other provisions, the bill would expand food stamps and nutritional assistance; fund student-loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 per borrower; expand access to the Affordable Care Act; require Occupational Health and Safety Administration coronavirus workplace rules; give the Census Bureau more time to compile data for redrawing legislative districts next year; provide tax credits to incentivize employers to retain workers; expand earned-income tax credits for low-income families; suspend for one year a cap on deductions for state and local tax payments in certain states and shore up multi-employer pension plans in collective bargaining agreements.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Craig, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Phillips, Emmer, Peterson, Stauber
SENATE
Health law before Supreme Court
Voting 51 for and 43 against, Senate on Oct. 1 turned back a Democratic attempt to end the Trump administration's advocacy before the Supreme Court of litigation to strike down the Affordable Care Act. The bill (S 4653) needed 60 votes to advance. The court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Nov. 10 in the lawsuit Texas v. United States that would kill the 2010 health law, and the Department of Justice has filed a brief in support of the suit.
A yes vote was to end administration involvement in the repeal lawsuit.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Tina Smith, D; Amy Klobuchar, D
Voting no: None
Approving stopgap federal budget
Voting 84 for and 10 against, the Senate on Sept. 30 passed a bill (HR 8337) to fund the government on a stopgap basis in the opening weeks of fiscal 2021, which began Oct. 1. The bill, which became necessary when Congress failed to pass regular appropriations bills for the new budget year, will fund agencies at 2020 spending levels through Dec. 11.
A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
