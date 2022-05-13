WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending May 13.
HOUSE
Further aid to Ukraine
The House on May 10 passed the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 7691) to provide $40 billion of aid to Ukraine in response to the invasion by Russia. The vote, on May 10, was 368 yeas to 57 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none. The 1st District seat is vacant.
Firefighters and disease
The House on May 11 passed the Federal Firefighters Fairness Act (H.R. 2499), to codify into law the presumption that heart disease, lung disease, and certain cancers in firefighters in the federal government are caused by firefighting duties. The vote was 288 yeas to 131 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Digital privacy
The House on May 11 passed the Promoting Digital Privacy Technologies Act (H.R. 847), to require federal government agencies to fund research on technologies that improve privacy and the responsible use of data. The vote was 401 yeas to 19 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Investigating fires
The House on May 11 passed the Empowering the U.S. Fire Administration Act (H.R. 7077), to authorize the on-site investigation of major fires by the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA). The vote was 379 yeas to 37 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Rainfall estimates
The House on May 11 passed the Providing Research and Estimates of Changes in Precipitation Act (H.R. 1437), to require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to make updated precipitation frequency estimates for the U.S. at least once every five years. The vote was 333 yeas to 81 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Banking and ex-convicts
The House on May 11 passed the Fair Hiring in Banking Act (H.R. 5911), to reduce the requirement for banks and credit unions insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to receive FDIC waivers in order to hire people convicted of crimes that involve dishonesty and breach of trust. The vote was 329 yeas to 88 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Fischbach, Stauber
Finance and Russia
The House on May 11 passed the Russia and Belarus Financial Sanctions Act (H.R. 7066) to require domestic financial firms to ensure that their employees and their international subsidiaries comply with federal government sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The vote was 418 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Debt aid to Ukraine
The House on May 11 passed the Ukraine Comprehensive Debt Payment Relief Act (H.R. 7081) to require the Treasury Department to seek debt relief for Ukraine from international financial groups and individual governments. The vote was 362 yeas to 56 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Stauber
Voting no: Fischbach
Further Russia sanctions
The House on May 11 passed the Isolate Russian Government Officials Act (H.R. 6891) to require the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department to seek to exclude Russian government officials from international financial meetings, as punishment for Russia's war with Ukraine. The vote was 416 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Impoverished areas
The House on May 11 rejected the Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act (H.R. 6531), to require several federal agencies to make reports about parts of the U.S. with persistent poverty and suggest ways to increase spending on those areas. The vote was 262 yeas to 156 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Stauber
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach
TSA employees
The House on May 12 passed the Rights for the Transportation Security Administration Workforce Act (H.R. 903). The bill would change work standards for Transportation Security Administration employees, including eliminating special personnel standards for the employees and barring them from using TikTok on government-issued mobile devices. The vote, on May 12, was 220 yeas to 201 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
SENATE
Maritime administrator
The Senate on May 9 confirmed the nomination of Ann Phillips to be administrator of the Maritime Administration. Phillips was a Navy officer for 31 years and, more recently, was an assistant for coastal adaptation and protection for Virginia's then-governor, Ralph Northam. The vote was 75 yeas to 22 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Science and energy
The Senate on May 10 confirmed the nomination of Asmeret Asefaw Berhe to be the Energy Department's director of the office of science. Berhe is a soil sciences professor at the University of California-Merced. The vote was 54 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Managing Federal Reserve
The Senate on May 10 confirmed the nomination of Lisa DeNell Cook to be a member of the Federal Reserve's board of governors. Cook, currently an economics professor at Michigan State University, was a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration. The vote was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a 51st yea vote.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Trade commissioner
The Senate on May 11 confirmed the nomination of Alvaro Bedoya to be a member of the Federal Trade Commission. Bedoya, a professor at Georgetown University's law school, was previously chief counsel to a Senate subcommittee on technology and privacy. The vote was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st yea vote.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Abortion
The Senate on May 11 rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to proceed to consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act (S. 4132). The bill would have changed federal law to bar restrictions on abortion before fetal viability or in cases after viability where a medical provider states that continued pregnancy would risk the woman's health or life. The vote to end debate was 49 yeas to 51 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Housing policy
The Senate on May 11 confirmed the nomination of Julia Gordon to be assistant secretary of housing at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the commissioner of the Federal Housing Administration. Gordon has been a housing policy and programs executive at several private groups, as well as the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The vote was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 51st yea vote.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Federal Reserve board
The Senate on May 11 confirmed the nomination of Philip Jefferson to be a member of the Federal Reserve bank's board of governors for a term ending in 2036. Jefferson has been an economics professor at two private colleges and a Federal Reserve economist. The vote, on May 11, was 91 yeas to 7 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Labor relations
The Senate on May 12 confirmed the nomination of Susan Tsui Grundmann to be a commissioner on the Federal Labor Relations Authority. Grundmann, currently executive director of the federal government's Office of Congressional Workplace Rights, was previously general counsel for the National Federation of Federal Employees. The vote was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Federal Reserve chairman
The Senate on May 12 confirmed the nomination of Jerome Powell to serve a second, four-year term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell became Fed chairman in 2018, and for six years previously was on the Federal Reserve's board. The vote was 80 yeas to 19 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
