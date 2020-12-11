Voterama In Congress
WASHINGTON — Here’s how Minnesota’s members of Congress voted on major issues during the legislative week ending Dec. 11.
HOUSE Approving $740.5 |billion for the military
Voting 335 for and 78 against, the House on Dec. 8 adopted the conference report on a $740.5 billion military budget (HR 6395) for fiscal 2021 that includes $69 billion to fund combat operations overseas, $60 billion-plus for active-duty and retiree health care; $8.5 billion for military construction; $1 billion for addressing present and future pandemics and hundreds of billions for weapons systems, personnel costs and research and development. In addition, the bill would require the removal of Confederate names from military bases; treat global warming as a national-security threat; fund a 3 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel; expand programs for military victims of sexual assault; and provide Ukraine with $250 million for defending itself against Russian incursions.
The bill would require the administration to provide Congress with national-security justifications for President Trump’s announced plans to slash U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan and Germany. This would not prohibit the withdrawals but delay them until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Jim Hagedorn, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Tom Emmer, R-6, Collin Peterson, D-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Ilhan Omar, D-5
Not voting: None
Stopgap funding, COVID-19 relief
Voting 343 for and 67 against, the House on Dec. 9 passed a bill (HR 8900) to fund the government on a stopgap basis through Dec. 18. In addition to averting a shutdown, the vote gives leaders more time to negotiate another round of emergency relief for individuals and households facing economic hardship as a result of Covid-19. If the coronavirus aid is agreed upon in coming days, it would be included in a permanent funding bill for the remaining nine-plus months of fiscal 2022, which would be debated against a deadline of Christmas Day.
A yes vote was to approve stopgap funding through Dec. 18.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Peterson
Voting no: Stauber
SENATE Selling weapons to United Arab Emirates
Voting 46 for and 50 against, the Senate on Dec. 9 refused to block the Trump administration’s planned sale of MQ-9 Reaper drones to the United Arab Emirates. These unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with laser-guided bombs and air-to-ground missiles. By this vote, the Senate failed to discharge from committee a measure (SJ Res 77) to disapprove of the sale. On a separate vote the same day, the Senate affirmed an administration plan to sell as many as 59 F-35 stealth fighter jets to the UAE. Totaling $23.5 billion, the deals drew opposition, in part, because they would skirt traditional congressional oversight of arms sales in the closing days of the Trump administration.
A yes vote was to effectively delay the arms sales.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Tina Smith, D; Amy Klobuchar, D
Voting no: None
Not voting: None
Confirming federal election commissioner
On a vote of 92 for and four against, the Senate on Dec. 9 confirmed Shana M. Broussard for a seat on the Federal Election Commission. The agency’s first African-American commissioner, Broussard had been an FEC staff attorney, and before that she was an attorney with the Internal Revenue Service and an assistant district attorney in New Orleans. Her confirmation along with that of two other commissioners last week gives the agency a full slate of six commissioners for the first time since 2017. A post-Watergate panel, the FEC is charged with enforcing campaign-finance laws in federal contests, disclosing candidates’ campaign-finance data to the public, enforcing rules for contributions and spending and supervising the public funding of presidential elections.
A yes vote was to confirm Broussard.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
Sending military budget to President Trump
Voting 84 for and 13 against, the Senate on Dec. 11 adopted the conference report on a $740.5 billion military budget for fiscal 2021 (HR 6395). In addition to provisions in the House summary above, the bill would prohibit U.S. troops from being deployed domestically against Americans exercising their constitutional right to peaceably protest; reinforce America’s role in NATO; expand health benefits to Vietnam-era veterans exposed to Agent Orange; and ensure that all federal employees have access to 12 weeks’ paid parental leave;
In addition, the bill would require the removal over three years of Confederate names from Army bases named after officers who waged war against the United States, and from other U.S. military assets including naval vessels named in commemoration of Confederate military figures or battlefield prowess.
The bill would add a “violent extremism” article covering hate crimes and other offenses to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, while installing an inspector general to probe white supremacist activities in the armed forces and review racial and ethnic disparities in the administration of military justice.
A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump.
Minnesota
Voting yes: Smith, Klobuchar
Voting no: None
