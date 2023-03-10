WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending March 9.
HOUSE
VA online records requests
The House on March 7 passed the Wounded Warrior Access Act (H.R. 1226), to require the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department to make a tool on its website for veterans to make requests for records related to their claims and benefits status at the VA. The vote was unanimous with 422 yeas.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: Dean Phillips, D-3
Mobile telecommunications and cybersecurity
The House on March 7 passed the Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act (H.R. 1123), to require a report on the cybersecurity of mobile telecommunications networks from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The vote was 393 yeas to 22 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: Phillips
Syria war
The House on March 8 rejected a resolution (H. Con. Res. 21), that would have required the withdrawal of all U.S. soldiers from Syria. The vote, was 103 yeas to 321 nays.
Voting yes: Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Finstad, Craig, McCollum, Fischbach, Stauber
Not voting: Phillips
Treating VA medical waste
The House on March 8 passed the VA Cost Savings Enhancements Act (H.R. 753), to require the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department to put regulated medical waste treatment systems at VA health care facilities. The vote, on March 8, was unanimous with 426 yeas.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: Phillips
Government and censorship
The House on March 9 passed the Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act (H.R. 140) to bar employees in the executive branch of the federal government from directly or indirectly censoring speech, with penalties imposed if employees censor speech. The vote was 219 yeas to 206 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, McCollum, Omar
Not voting: Phillips
Regulating waterways
The House on March 9 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 27), to disapprove of and void an Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency rule issued this January that defines Waters of the United States. Such waters would be subject to regulation under the Clean Water Act. The vote was 227 yeas to 198 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, McCollum, Omar
Not voting: Phillips
SENATE
Virginia judge
The Senate on March 7 has confirmed the nomination of Robert Stewart Ballou to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. A magistrate judge in the district since 2011, for the previous two decades Ballou had been a private practice lawyer in Virginia. The vote was 59 yeas to 37 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
California judge
The Senate on March 7 confirmed the nomination of Andrew G. Schopler to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Schopler was a federal prosecutor in the district from 2004 to 2016, then assumed his current role as a magistrate judge in the district. The vote was 56 yeas to 39 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
New York judge
The Senate on March 7 confirmed the nomination of Arun Subramanian to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Subramanian has been a lawyer at a New York City law firm since 2008, specializing in commercial litigation. The vote was 59 yeas to 37 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
D.C. criminal laws
The Senate on March 8 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 26) to disapprove of and void a Washington, D.C., Council law that made various changes to the District's criminal laws, including reducing punishments and expanding the right to a jury trial for misdemeanor cases. The vote was 81 yeas to 14 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
IRS commissioner
The Senate on March 9 confirmed the nomination of Daniel Werfel to be Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner for a term ending in late 2027. Werfel was the IRS's acting commissioner late in the Obama administration, and previously was the Office of Management and Budget's controller. For the last nine years he has been at the Boston Consulting Group. The vote was 54 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second California judge
The Senate on March 9 confirmed the nomination of James Simmons to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Southern California. A county court judge in San Diego since 2017, Simmons was previously a prosecutor for the California government there. The vote was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Appeals court judge
The Senate on March 9 confirmed the nomination of Maria Araujo Kahn to be a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Since 2006, Kahn has successively been a county superior court, state appeals court, and state supreme court judge in Connecticut; previously, she was an assistant U.S. attorney in the state. The vote was 51 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.