WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending Nov. 17.
Along with roll call votes, the Senate this week also passed the following measures by voice vote: the Performance Enhancement Reform Act (H.R. 2617), to amend the description of how performance goals are achieved; and the PROTECT Our Children Act (S. 4834), to reauthorize the National Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.
HOUSE
Mistreating horses
The House on Nov. 14 passed the Prevent All Soring Tactics Act Act (H.R. 5441), to have the Agriculture Department inspect horses at various public facilities for cases of soring, which is putting various restrictions on a horse's legs in order to give the horse a higher gait. The vote, on Nov. 14, was 304 yeas to 111 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Brad Finstad, R-1; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7
Not voting: none
Workplace sexual harassment cases
The House on Nov. 16 passed the Speak Out Act (S. 4524), to render unenforceable nondisclosure and nondisparagement clauses in employment contracts that apply to sexual harassment or sexual assault cases. The vote was 315 yeas to 109 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer
Voting no: Finstad, Fischbach, Stauber
Passing legislation
The House on Nov. 17 approved a motion sponsored by Rep. Troy A. Carter, D-La., to pass 7 bills en bloc, without a separate vote on each bill. Subjects covered by the bills included research by Veterans Health Administration employees, cybersecurity at the VA, establishing the DisasterAssistance.gov website, and establishing recordkeeping requirements for Amazon and other online hosts of third-party retailers. The vote was 381 yeas to 39 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Naming VA medical center
The House on Nov. 17 passed the Max Cleland VA Medical Center Act (S. 3369), to name the Veterans Affairs Department's Atlanta medical center after Joseph Maxwell Cleland. Cleland, who died in 2021, was a senator, VA administrator, and veteran of the Vietnam War. The vote was 359 yeas to 62 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Stauber
Voting no: Finstad, Fischbach
Lymphedema and Medicare
The House on Nov. 17 passed the Lymphedema Treatment Act (H.R. 3630), to authorize Medicare coverage for expenses for using gradient compression garments and other treatments for lymphedema, which is swelling in body tissues caused by the buildup of lymph fluid. The vote was 402 yeas to 13 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
SENATE
Puerto Rico judge
The Senate on Nov. 15, confirmed the nomination of Maria del R. Antongiorgi-Jordan to be a judge on the U.S. district court for Puerto Rico. The district court's chief clerk since 2019, Antongiorgi-Jordan was, from 1995 to 2018, a lawyer at the McConnell Valde law firm in San Juan, specializing in employment cases. The vote was 55 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar; D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
COVID emergency
The Senate on Nov. 15 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 63), to declare an end to the national emergency regarding COVID that President Trump began in March 2020. The vote was 61 yeas to 37 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar
Voting no: Smith
