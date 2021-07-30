WASHINGTON — How Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending July 31.
HOUSE
Medal of Honor monument
The House on July 26 passed a bill (H.R. 1664) to authorize the building of a monument in Washington, D.C., to commemorate recipients of the military's Medal of Honor. The vote was unanimous with 416 yeas.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: Jim Hagedorn, R-1
Gold Stars Mothers Monument
The House on July 26 passed the Gold Star Mothers Family Monument Extension Act (H.R. 2365)to extend until early 2027 authorization for the building of a monument at the Arlington National Cemetery to mothers of military members who died in battle. The vote was unanimous with 412 yeas.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Not voting: Hagedorn
Disposing of prescription drugs
The House on July 27 passed the Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription Opioids Act (S. 957) to require Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities to accept controlled substances medications for disposal either on-site or by law enforcement. The vote was unanimous with 424 yeas.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
VA medical centers
The House on July 27 passed the Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (S. 1910) to authorize fiscal 2021 spending on certain large Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities. The vote was 413 yeas to 7 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Legislative branch spending
The House on July 28 passed the Legislative Branch Appropriations Act (H.R. 4346), to fund operations of the House, Library of Congress, and other parts of the legislative branch other than the Senate in fiscal 2022. The vote was 215 yeas to 207 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Not voting: Hagedorn
State Department spending
The House on July 28 passed the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act (H.R. 4373), to fund the State Department and other diplomatic and foreign relations programs for fiscal 2022. The vote was 217 yeas to 212 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Not voting: Hagedorn
Labor, health, education
The House on July 29 passed the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act (H.R. 4502). The bill would provide fiscal 2022 funding for the Health and Human Services, Labor, and Education Departments. The vote, on July 29, was 219 yeas to 208 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Afghanistan and Capitol riot response
The House on July 29 passed the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 3237). The bill would spend about $2 billion in fiscal 2021 on various measures to increase security at the Capitol building following the January 6 riot, as well as actions related to the U.S. military leaving Afghanistan. The votewas 416 yeas to 11 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Omar
Memorializing 9/11 attacks
The House on July 29 passed a bill to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail Route, which would be a National Park Service tour route linking the three sites of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in Pennsylvania, New York City, and Arlington, Va. The vote was unanimous with 423 yeas.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
SENATE
Environmental lawyer
The Senate on July 27 confirmed the nomination of Todd Kim to serve as an assistant attorney general, heading the Environment and Natural Resources Division at the Justice Department. Kim has been a lawyer in the Division, a private practice attorney, and solicitor general for Washington, D.C. The vote was 58 yeas to 41 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Labor board member
The Senate on July 28 confirmed the nomination of Gwynne Wilcox to serve on the National Labor Relations Board for a five-year term ending in summer 2023. The vote, on July 28, was 52 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Second labor board member
The Senate on July 28 confirmed the nomination of David Prouty to serve on the National Labor Relations Board for a five-year term ending in summer 2026. Prouty, currently general counsel for a branch of the Service Employee International Union, was previously a main lawyer for the Major League Baseball Players Association. The vote was 53 yeas to 46 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Infrastructure spending
The Senate on July 28 voted to begin consideration of the Invest in America Act (H.R. 3684). The bill would authorize through fiscal 2026 $715 billion of spending on drinking water and wastewater programs and various Transportation Department programs, including new mass transit and climate change programs at the agency. The vote to consider the bill was 67 yeas to 32 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Afghanistan and Capitol riot response
The Senate on July 29 passed the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 3237). The votewas unanimous with 98 yeas.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
