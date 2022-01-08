WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's senators voted during the week ending Jan. 7.
There were no key votes in the House this week.
Handling war, conflicts
The Senate on Jan. 5 confirmed the nomination of Anne Witkowsky to serve as the State Department's assistant secretary for conflict and stabilization operations. Witkowsky has been a senior official at the Defense Department and State Department, and most recently was co-director of the private Task Force on U.S. Strategy to Support Democracy and Counter Authoritarianism. The vote was61 yeas to 26 nays.
Voting yes: Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: Amy Klobuchar, D
