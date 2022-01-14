Here's a look at how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes this week, the Senate also passed the Haiti Development, Accountability, and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act (H.R. 2471), to measure the progress of post-disaster recovery and efforts to address corruption, governance, rule of law, and media freedoms in Haiti.
House
GI Bill education aid
The House on Jan. 12 passed the Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act (H.R. 1836). The bill would include service time in the National Guard or the military's reserves as counting toward a military member's eligibility to receive funds to help pay for the member's education. The vote was 287 yeas to 135 nays.
Voting yes: Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: Jim Hagedorn R-1; Tom Emmer R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7
Not voting: none
Federal election procedures
The House on Jan. 13 passed the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act (H.R. 5746). The bill would make numerous changes to voting and election procedures for federal offices, including making the November election day a legal holiday and requiring that formerly imprisoned criminals be able to vote. The vote was 220 yeas to 203 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Senate
Digital economy
The Senate on Jan. 11 confirmed the nomination of Alan Davidson to serve as the Commerce Department's assistant secretary for communications and information. Davidson was a lobbyist for Google from 2005 to 2012, then was a senior official at the Commerce Department and at the Mozilla Foundation. The vote, on Jan. 11, was 60 yeas to 31 nays.
Voting yes: Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: Any Klobuchar, D
Railroads
The Senate on Jan. 12 confirmed the nomination of Amitabha Bose to serve as administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). Bose has been a senior official at the FRA and the Transportation Department, and before that, the New Jersey government. The vote was 68 yeas to 29 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Appeals court judge
The Senate on Jan. 12 confirmed the nomination of Gabriel Sanchez to serve as a judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. A California state appeals court judge since 2018, Sanchez was previously a legal affairs official in that state's gubernatorial branch and a private practice lawyer. The vote, on Jan. 12, was 52 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Gas pipeline sanctions
The Senate on Jan. 13 rejected the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Implementation Act. The bill would have required the imposition of sanctions against entities building the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which would carry gas from Russia to Germany. The vote was 55 yeas to 44 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.