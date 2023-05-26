WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how Minnesota's House delegation voted over the week ending May 25. The Senate was in recess.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed these measures by voice vote: the Veteran' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act (S. 777), to increase rates of compensation for veterans with service-connected disabilities and rates of compensation for the survivors of certain disabled veterans; the Korean American Vietnam Allies Long Overdue for Relief Act (H.R. 366), to treat certain individuals who served in the Vietnam War as a member of the armed forces of Korea as a U.S. armed forces veteran for purposes of the provision of health care by the Department of Veterans Affairs; and agreed to the Senate amendment to the NOTAM Improvement Act (H.R. 346), to establish a task force on improvements for notices to air missions.
HOUSE
Fentanyl trafficking
The House on May 22 passed the Preventing the Financing of Illegal Synthetic Drugs Act (H.R. 1076) to require the Government Accountability Office to study the role of illicit financing of trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and similar dangerous synthetic drugs. The vote was 402 yeas to 2 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Finance in China
The House on May 22 passed the China Financial Threat Mitigation Act (H.R. 1156). The bill would require the Treasury Department to make a report on the impacts China's financial sector could have on the U.S. and its financial stability, as well as ways for the U.S. to work with other countries to mitigate risks posed by China. The vote was 400 yeas to 5 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Regulating vehicle emissions
The House on May 23 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 11) to disapprove of and void an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule for restricting ozone, particulate matter, and other forms of air pollution from heavy-duty motor vehicles that was issued this January. The vote was 221 yeas to 203 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Veto of solar panel imports resolution
The House on May 24 failed to override President Biden's veto of a resolution (H.J. Res. 39) to disapprove of and void a Commerce Department rule suspending duties on imports of solar panels that were assembled in Southeast Asia and used components made in China. The vote was 214 yeas to 205 nays, with a two-thirds majority required to override the veto.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Repaying student loans
The House on May 24 passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 45) to disapprove of and void an Education Department rule issued last October that suspended or cancelled payments on student loans. The vote was 218 yeas to 203 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Veterans and technology education
The House on May 24 passed the VET-TEC Authorization Act (H.R. 1669), to require the Veterans Affairs Department to make permanent a program for providing aid to up to 8,000 veterans for enrolling in non-degree training or skills courses that are related to computer programming, media application, data processing, or information sciences. The vote was 409 yeas to 9 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Regulating fentanyl-like substances
The House on May 25 passed the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act (H.R. 467). The bill would classify fentanyl-related substances as a schedule 1 controlled substance, deemed to have a high potential for abuse, with no medical value, and subject to certain legal penalties as a result. The vote was 289 yeas to 133 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: McCollum, Omar
