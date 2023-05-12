WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted over the week ending May 11.
In addition to the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed, by unanimous consent, a resolution (S. Res. 23), demanding that China's government immediately release U.S. citizen Mark Swidan from custody.
HOUSE
Ocean acidification
The House on May 9 passed the Coastal Communities Ocean Acidification Act (H.R. 676). The bill would require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to work with state and local governments to assess the acidification of oceans and other waterways, and develop responses to acidification. The vote was 351 yeas to 58 nays.
Voting yes: Brad Finstad, R-1; Angie Craig, D-2; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Weather prediction computing
The House on May 9 passed the Advanced Weather Model Computing Development Act (H.R. 1715). The bill would direct the Energy Department and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to do research on using machine learning and computing to improve prediction of the weather and climate. The vote was 356 yeas to 50 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Border security
The House on May 11 passed the Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2). The bill would require the resumption of construction of a wall at the border with Mexico, limit asylum claims by persons seeking U.S. residency, increase penalties for overstaying a residency visa, and bar the Homeland Security Department from processing the entry of foreigners who arrive in the U.S. other than at a port of entry. The vote was 219 yeas to 213 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Unemployment benefits
The House on May 11 passed the Protecting Taxpayers and Victims of Unemployment Fraud Act (H.R. 1163), to provide various financial incentives for states to recover excessive unemployment insurance benefits issued during COVID lockdowns, and expand to 10 years the period for recovering erroneously paid benefits. The vote, on May 11, was 230 yeas to 200 nays.
Voting yes: Finstad, Phillips, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: Craig, McCollum, Omar
Identifying illicit drugs
The House on May 11 passed the Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality Research Act (H.R. 1734), sponsored by Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., to require the National Institute of Standards and Technology to fund research into the potential use of methods to identify xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer drug also known as tranq, novel synthetic opioids, and other illicit drugs that pose health concerns. The vote was unanimous with 425 yeas.
Voting yes: Finstad, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
SENATE
International development
The Senate on May 10 confirmed the nomination of L. Felice Gorordo to be the U.S. Alternate Executive Director of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a two-year term. Gorordo has been a CEO of multiple technology companies involved in immigration and entrepreneurship, as well as a government official during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. The vote was 52 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Special education
The Senate on May 10 confirmed the nomination of Glenna Laureen Wright-Gallo to be the Education Department's Assistant Secretary for Special Education and Rehabilitative Services. Gallo has been a senior special education official for public schools in Washington and Utah. The vote was 52 yeas to 44 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
National archivist
The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Colleen Shogan to the Archivist of the United States. The Archivist manages the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which stores federal government documents considered to be of permanent importance. Shogan is a senior official at the White House Historical Association; previously, she worked at the Library of Congress, Congressional Research Service, and the Senate. The vote, on May 10, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Women's issues diplomat
The Senate on May 10 confirmed the nomination of Geeta Rao Gupta to be the U.S. Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues. Gupta, currently a senior fellow at the U.N. Foundation, is also co-chair of a World Health Organization advisory committee on health emergencies. The vote was 51 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: none
Endangered species regulation
The Senate on May 11 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 23) to disapprove of and void a 2022 National Marine Fisheries Service rule regulating the listing of endangered and threatened species, and critical habitat for those species. The vote was 51 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: none
Voting no: Klobuchar, Smith
Long-eared bat
The Senate on May 11 passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 24) to disapprove of and void a Fish and Wildlife Service rule listing the northern long-eared bat as an endangered species. The vote was 51 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar
Voting no: Smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.