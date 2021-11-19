WASHINGTON — Here's how Minnesota's members of Congress voted during the week ending Nov. 19.
HOUSE
Veterans and education
The House on Nov. 15 passed the Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act (S. 1095), to provide greater tuition and job training benefits for survivors of deceased military veterans. The vote was unanimous with 424 yeas.
Voting yes: Jim Hagedorn, R-1st; Angie Craig, D-2nd; Dean Phillips, D-3; Betty McCollum, D-4th; Ilhan Omar, D-5; Tom Emmer, R-6; Michelle Fischbach, R-7; Pete Stauber, R-8
Voting no: none
Not voting: none
Censuring Gosar
The House on Nov. 17 passed a resolution (H. Res. 789) censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and remove him from two committees, after he posted an altered cartoon video on his social media accounts that showed him attacking President Biden. The vote was 223 yeas to 207 nays.
Voting yes: Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar
Voting no: Hagedorn, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Veterans in U.S. territories
The House on Nov. 18 passed a bill (H.R. 3730) requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to form an advisory committee to consult the agency on issues facing veterans who live in Puerto Rico and the other U.S. territories. The vote was 420 yeas to 4 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
Airport security information
The House on Nov. 18 passed the TSA Reaching Across Nationalities, Societies, and Languages to Advance Traveler Education Act (H.R. 5574), The bill would require the Transportation Security Administration to take measures for increasing comprehension of airport security materials, including accommodations for foreign language speakers and those with vision or hearing impairments. The vote was 369 yeas to 49 nays.
Voting yes: Hagedorn, Craig, Phillips, McCollum, Omar, Emmer, Fischbach, Stauber
Voting no: none
SENATE
Banking oversight
The Senate on Nov. 16 confirmed the nomination of Graham Steele to be assistant secretary for financial institutions at the Treasury Department. Steele was a senior staffer on the Senate Banking Committee from 2015 to 2017, and since then has been a Federal Reserve staffer and an official at Stanford's business school. The vote was 53 yeas to 42 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Voting no: None
Farming official
The Senate on Nov. 16 confirmed the nomination of Robert Bonnie to serve as the Agriculture Department's under secretary for farm production and conservation. Bonnie was an Agriculture official in the Obama administration, then joined a Duke University environmental institute from 2017 through 2020. The vote was 76 yeas to 19 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: None
Antitrust law
The Senate on Nov. 16 confirmed the nomination of Jonathan Kanter to serve as assistant attorney general heading the antitrust division of the Justice Department. Kanter, currently partner at his own law firm, was previously an antitrust lawyer both in private practice and at the Federal Trade Commission. The vote was 68 yeas to 29 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Voting no: None
