WASHINGTON — How Minnesota’s senators voted during the week ending Sept 7.
There were no key votes in the House.
Federal Reserve Board
The Senate on Sept. 6 confirmed the nomination of Philip Jefferson to be vice chairman of the Federal Reserve System’s board of governors. Jefferson became a board member last year; previously, he had been an economics professor at two private colleges and a Federal Reserve economist. The vote was 88 yeas to 10 nays.
Voting yes: Amy Klobuchar, D; Tina Smith, D
Labor relations
The Senate on Sept. 6 confirmed the nomination of Gwynne Wilcox to be on the National Labor Relations Board for a five-year term ending in late August of 2028. Wilcox has been on the Board since August 2021; she had been a labor lawyer in New York City, and previously was an attorney for the Board. The vote was 51 yeas to 48 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Second Federal Reserve member
The Senate on Sept. 6 confirmed the nomination of Lisa DeNell Cook to be a member of the Federal Reserve System’s board of governors for a 14-year term ending in 2038. Cook had joined the board of governors last year, after having been an economics professor at Michigan State University and a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration. The vote was 51 yeas to 47 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Third Federal Reserve member
The Senate on Sept. 7 confirmed the nomination of Adriana Kugler to be a member of the Federal Reserve System’s board of governors for a term ending in 2026. Kugler is currently the World Bank’s executive director for the U.S., with prior stints as a Labor Department economist and professor at Georgetown University. The vote was 53 yeas to 45 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
Regulating communications
The Senate on Sept. 7 confirmed the nomination of Anna Gomez to be a member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Gomez is a former lawyer and official at the FCC, and has been a senior official at Sprint Nextel and, more recently, a telecommunications attorney at a private law firm. The votewas 55 yeas to 43 nays.
Voting yes: Klobuchar, Smith
