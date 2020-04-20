The Free Press
MANKATO — Below is an ongoing list of requests for emergency volunteers and donations of needed items to help with area efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Greater Mankato Area United Way has been working with its partners to match health care and other essential workers with child care during this time. The Step Up to SIT website was created by sisters in Rochester to facilitate family/baby sitter matches and this resource is now expanding to other communities including Mankato.
Baby sitters can either volunteer time or request to be paid and are currently being recruited in this area. For more information, visit: https://tinyurl.com/stepuptosit and click on Mankato.
• Mankato Clinic is seeking donations of N-95 masks for health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Contact Marcia Bahr at MarciaB@mankato-clinic.com.
Along with the clinic, numerous other requests are being made for masks. See
www.mankatounitedway.org/needs#masks
• ECHO Food Shelf needs volunteers to pick up food from vendors (such as local grocery stores) and to sort food and package orders.
Volunteers are needed to deliver food orders to homes of people who can’t pick food up. ECHO also is seeking donations of personal care items.
For more information, call 345-7477 or send an email to: echofoodshelf@yahoo.com.
• Committee Against Domestic Abuse is seeking donations of paper towels, disinfectant sprays and wipes and nitrale gloves.
People who’d like to donate items may contact Kristen Walters at 625-8688, Ext. 124, or send an email to: kristenw@cadamn.org.
• Lutheran Social Service’s Meals on Wheels program is seeking monetary donations to purchase frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable items for food-insecure clients.
Donors may make arrangements by contacting Jodi Zeitz at (712) 229-7743 or emailing: jodi.zeitz@lssmn.org.
• Mankato Youth Place is seeking pre-packaged snack items for youths who stop in at MY Place clubrooms when they are not at home or school.
People who’d like to donate items may call Erin Simmons at 720-6898 or send an email to:erin@myplacemankato.org.
• Feeding our Community Partners is seeking volunteers to pack or deliver students’ weekly food packs.
Volunteer opportunities will be posted on the FOCP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FOCP.BackPackFoodProgram/. Contact Sarah McDonald at 507-351-7764, sarah@feedingandfueling.org.
• The American Red Cross encourages all eligible donors to participate in blood drives.
Host locations are needed for the blood drives that aren’t being classified as mass gatherings.
To find information about blood drive cancellations and to make an appointment, visit: www.redcrossblood.org.
• Partners for Affordable Housing is seeking donations of items to fill shelter guests’ basic needs such as baby formula and diapers, hygiene and cleaning supplies.
People who’d like to donate items may contact Kirsten Becker at 387-2115, Ext. 4, or send an email to: kirsten@partnersforhousing.org
• The Salvation Army is seeking donations of supplies for its shelter and meal distribution programs.
It also is requesting containers of hand sanitizers and disinfecting sprays, disposable surgical masks and face masks.
Paper products, disposable plates (the single-well clam-shell styles) and cutlery packets are needed for use in packing grab-and-go lunches.
People who’d like to donate items may contact Leslie Johnson at 344-9261 or send an email to: leslie.johnson@salvationarmy.org.
Greater Mankato United Way’s team will daily update an area needs link at:
www.mankatounitedway.org/needs.
Organizations may submit needs by calling Elizabeth Harstad at 345-4551 or sending an email to: ElizabethH@MankatoUnitedWay.org.
