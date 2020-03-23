The Free Press
MANKATO — Below is an ongoing list of requests for emergency volunteers and donations of needed items to help with area efforts during the pandemic.
• Committee Against Domestic Violence is seeking is donations of paper towels, disinfectant sprays and wipes and nitrale gloves.
People who’d like to donate items may contact Kristen Walters at 625-8688, Ext. 124, or send an email to: kristenw@cadamn.org.
• Lutheran Social Service’s Meals on Wheels program is seeking monetary donations to purchase frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable items for food-insecure clients.
Donors may make arrangements by contacting Jodi Zeitz at (712) 229-7743 or emailing: jodi.zeitz@lssmn.org.
• Mankato Clinic’s supply of N-95 masks is running low. Donations would be used to restock the supply of masks worn by health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
People who’d like to donate items may send an email to: MarciaB@mankato-clinic.com.
• Mankato Youth Place is seeking pre-packaged snack items for youths who stop in at MY Place clubrooms when they are not at home or school.
People who’d like to donate items may call Erin Simmons at 720-6898 or send an email to:erin@myplacemankato.org.
• Connections Shelter is seeking people to help out during its extended hours.
Potential volunteers may sign up at:
www.signupgenius.com/go/805094fadac29abf49-extended.
For more information, call Jennifer Valimont at 995-4952.
• The American Red Cross encourages all eligible donors to participate in blood drives.
Host locations are needed for the blood drives that aren’t being classified as mass gatherings.
For more information, contact Red Cross spokesperson Leah Pockrandt at 360-2052 or send an email to: leah.pockrandt@redcross.org.
To find blood drive locations and make an appointment, visit: www.redcrossblood.org.
• Partners for Affordable Housing is seeking donations of items to fill shelter guests’ basic needs such as baby formula and diapers, hygiene and cleaning supplies.
People who’d like to donate items may contact Kirsten Becker at 387-2115, Ext. 4, or send an email to: kirsten@partnersforhousing.org
• The Salvation Army is seeking donations of supplies for its shelter and meal distribution programs.
It also is requesting containers of hand sanitizers and disinfecting sprays, disposable surgical masks and face masks.
Paper products, disposable plates (the single-well clam-shell styles) and cutlery packets are needed for use in packing grab-and-go lunches.
People who’d like to donate items may contact Leslie Johnson at 44-9261 or send an email to: leslie.johnson@salvationarmy.org.
Greater Mankato United Way’s team will daily update an area needs link at:
www.mankatounitedway.org/needs.
Organizations may submit needs by calling Elizabeth Harstad at 345-4551 or sending an email to: ElizabethH@MankatoUnitedWay.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.