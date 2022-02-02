NICOLLET — Human remains were found by firefighters inside a home south of Nicollet that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.
A Nicollet County Public Works employee called in at 4:21 a.m. to report a fully engulfed house fire at County Road 23 and 461st Avenue, between Nicollet and Judson.
While fighting the blaze, firefighters discovered adult human remains inside the residence. The identification of the remains is pending a full autopsy, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
A cause of the fire was not disclosed. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
Several agencies assisted the Nicollet Fire Department, including Lake Crystal, South Bend, Courtland and North Mankato fire departments as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.