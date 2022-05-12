MANKATO — A tornado, two funnel clouds and various wind damage was reported in the Mankato region following Wednesday night's storms.
The area was bracing for similar storms Thursday night.
Meteorologist Brent Hewett from the National Weather Service forecast office in Chanhassen, said the hot, humid weather that's settled in the past two days whipped up high winds and rains.
Southern Minnesota was expecting to see big storms Thursday night as well.
A big storm pattern on the Dakota border and into Nebraska were expected to move into Mankato Thursday night.
Hewitt expected the storms to hit around 9 p.m. "Heavy rains and winds primarily but you can't rule out funnels," he said.
He said hot, humid weather with dew points in the 60s to 70s creates the expected storm patterns.
"People kind of forget, but in mid May it's not unusual to see temperatures in the 80s and 90s. It was just that it was kind of sudden, we went from snow and rain and cold in April to this," Hewett said.
He said they haven't received any reports of injuries in Minnesota from Wednesday night's storms, but there was plenty of wind damage from the Twin Cities south.
On Friday things will get cooler and calmer, with some lingering rain chances and the weekend looks decent.
On Thursday crews in several Mankato and North Mankato neighborhoods were cleaning up downed branches.
While a tornado and funnels clouds were reported in the region, they were brief and didn't appear to cause damage.
At 6:54 p.m. a tornado was reported by a trained spotter, just west of New Ulm, according to the National Weather Service.
County dispatch reported a funnel cloud 2 miles west of Vernon Center at 7:26 p.m.
A funnel cloud was reported at 7:30 p.m. near 230th and 604 Avenue in Madelia.
Winds in the 50-70 mph range pummeled the region, in some cases causing damage.
At 7 p.m. high winds in Hanska tore the roof off a farm outbuilding.
At 7:15 p.m. high winds were reported in Madelia. Large branches were down, a few structures were damaged, including a building under construction that had its roof ripped off.
Wind damage was also reported 2 miles east of Madelia where power poles were downed.
At 7:35 p.m. high winds in Gaylord snapped 10 trees that fell on power lines, causing a power outage.
At 7:45 p.m. high winds hit 2 miles north of Pemberton. A Department of Natural Resources manager sent a photo of two downed 40-foot cedar trees that broke above the trunk (not uprooted) and reported many large ash branches down.
At 7:57 p.m. wind of 53 mph was reported 3 miles east of Mankato.
At 8:08 wind gusts of 68 mph were reported 1 mile northwest of Waseca.
