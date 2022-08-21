Randy Wendel moved slowly though the Henderson Hummingbird Garden in Henderson, long-lense camera at the ready, to capture images of the many ruby-throated hummingbirds feeding on flowers and feeders.
“You have to pre-focus on the feeder and then wait for them to come in and back up,” Wendel said of the fast-moving tiny birds.
He and hundreds of others descended on Henderson Saturday for the annual Hummingbird Hurrah, in the community now registered as the “National Ruby-Throated Hummingbird Capital.”
Wendel, an experienced wildlife photographer, often focuses on owls, but returned for his second trip to the annual Henderson festival to shoot hummingbirds. One of his previous photos is in the 2022 hummingbird calendar put out by the volunteer group that hosts the festival.
Brenda Kotasek, one of the volunteers, said the event was started in 2008 by the late Dolores Hagen, who hosted the first one in her yard. Hagen pitched the idea of a hummingbird pollinator garden to the city, which has grown in size and interest over the years.
“We get photographers from all over the Midwest. They’ll spend hours in the garden.” Kotasek said hundreds of people — photographers and just those who enjoy the garden and birds — visit the garden all summer long.
The volunteer group recently registered the name of the hummingbird capital of the nation with the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Gardening expert and host of KSTP TV’s “Get Growing with Larry Pfarr,” gave presentations and answered questions throughout the day — many focused on plants that will attract hummingbirds, bees and butterflies.
“The interest in pollinator gardens has surged in the last five years and the interest in prairie gardens has surged in the last three years.”
Pfarr said prairie gardens, which attract a wide range of visitors, are very low maintenance when established. But starting them takes time and effort. “I tell people that site preparation is the most important part of establishing a prairie garden.”
He said ground needs to be tilled throughout the summer to get weeds to the top and grow so they can be removed before prairie seeding takes place in the fall. A quicker method is to plant prairie plants — which is more expensive. “But you have to plant them tight together.”
As for pollinator gardens, Pfarr said people need to do a little homework to make sure they are using flowers that actually attract birds and bugs. He said, for example, that while native echinacea (coneflowers) are great pollinators, many of the newer hybrids, being developed for their color and showiness, are not. Pollinators don’t recognize the colors and many of the coneflowers are too dense for them to get nectar from.
Licensed hummingbird bander Don Mitchell also drew crowds as he captured birds in a cage and recorded a variety of measurements before banding and releasing them.
He catches them in a cage that surrounds a feeder, using fishing line to pull a door shut from a distance.
Only the males have the red band around their throats that give the only species of hummingbird that reside in Minnesota their name, he told a group watching him band birds.
Mitchell uses a magnifying glass to examine the bills — the only way to tell if a hummingbird is a juvenile or adult. Adolescent humming birds have grooves in their bills while adults do not.
The Hummingbird Hurrah celebrates the migrating ruby-throated hummingbirds and includes garden tours, painting classes, children’s activities and educational speakers and booths. The event is put on by Henderson Feathers, an all-volunteer group of nature enthusiasts, with support from the Minnesota River Valley Audubon Chapter and many of Henderson’s businesses and organizations.
