HENDERSON — Guest speaker Al Batt's evidently pleased to be returning Saturday to Henderson's Hummingbird Hurrah.
Like many events, the annual festival of nature took a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I tell everybody and their yellow dog they have to go there ... It's an amazing place," said Batt, a newspaper columnist.
He suggests attendees take pictures of Donald Mitchell as he puts miniscule identification bands on the legs of hummingbirds or volunteer to cradle one of the almost weightless birds in their hands for a few seconds after Mitchell attaches a band.
Batt, a humorist and nature lover from Hartland, went on to praise the beauty of birds.
"You know about the Bluebird of Happiness? Well, there's also the Hummingbird of Happiness. I love all birds, they make life a lot better."
Batt's presentation at the New Country School during the festival will include a discussion of the challenges birds face in these days of widely fluctuating weather patterns. Storms and drought have not only affected humans, critters have had it tough, too, he said.
Batt recounted a conversation earlier this year with a friend who is a bluebird landlord in Nebraska. The man reported that only 10 percent of his tenants returned, compared to last year's numbers. An ice storm that hit a large region of the United States took a toll on the insect population many birds rely on for food.
"The weather's had a dramatic impact on them (birds). They can't just change their lifestyles. They do have the ability to change, but it takes time."
His friend recently let Batt know occupancy of his 400 nesting boxes is on the rise. About 25 percent of the bluebirds eventually showed up to start their 2021 families.
Hummingbirds are among the bird species that migrate south of the border during the winter and had not yet returned to the U.S. when the ice storm hit, Batt said.
The tiny birds depend on flowers for their nectar. While they flit from plant to plant as they feed, they bring along powdery pollen from one blossom that ends up being deposited on another.
Festival guest speaker Larry Pfarr said he is optimistic about survival for hummingbird species. The host of a gardening news segment that airs on KSTP, "Get Growing With Larry Pfarr," said he's enjoying lots of visitors to his hummingbird feeders on his rural Le Sueur property.
"And I've noticed more people are planting for pollinators."
During his presentation, Pfarr will discuss new trends in gardening, including how native plants can be added to backyard landscapes.
The Hummingbird Hurrah is sponsored by Minnesota River Valley Audubon Chapter. Besides the speakers, the festival will include programs about how to attract birds, tours of a pollinator garden at Bender Park, bird banding, book signings and children's activities.
