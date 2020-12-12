MANKATO — Michelle Cords and Melisa Nobles arrived at the corner of Fair and Holly streets over two hours before a drive-thru free food distribution was scheduled to begin.
The sisters volunteered to help direct traffic and when the arrived they found dozens of vehicles were already waiting for food provided via a federal COVID-19 program at Open Door Health Center in Mankato Saturday morning.
“With the pandemic we see such a need within the community,” Cords said was her reason for volunteering to stand in the cold to help 850 families put a few meals on their tables.
The distribution was advertised to begin at 11 a.m. But by 9:45 a.m. the line of waiting cars stretched so far down Fair Street that they decided to open early, said Jayme Enamorado, Open Door Health Center community outreach manager, who coordinated the event.
Drive-thru food giveaways are being held in several area counties each month thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and local partners. The USDA allocated $3 billion to support farmers and ranchers by buying produce, dairy and meat to be given free to others who are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.
Hunger relief organizations are teaming up with local food shelves and other organizations to distribute the food.
Second Harvest Heartland procures the food for a number of distributions across the state, including in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties.
Each event has distributed between 500 and 1,500 boxes of food accompanied by a gallon of milk, depending on the size of the community and funding availability.
There were 850 boxes to give out in Mankato Saturday. Volunteers loaded the last box into a trunk around 12:20 p.m.
There are no eligibility requirements and recipients don't even have to share their name, said Char Graff, Second Harvest Heartland agency partner specialist. Only a few questions are asked and tallied anonymously to help gauge the need and demographics of those being served.
For around half of people who came to the inaugural distributions it was the first time they'd ever needed help putting food on their tables, Graff said.
A community partner or partners provide a site and volunteers for each distribution. In Mankato, past partners included Feeding Our Communities Partners and Mayo Clinic Health System.
Open Door Health Center hosted the November and December events. Dozens of Open Door employees and their family members volunteer their time, said Many Gault, Open Door marketing and development director.
The Pomranke family — Alicia, Matt, Hunter, and Brooklyn — were among the volunteers who helped load the food boxes and milk into trunks and backseats.
“I was excited to come,” said Brooklyn, 11. “It feels good to help.”
The federal funding for the food distributions expires at the end of the year. But Second Harvest Heartland is stepping in to fund their continuation in January and February, Graff said.
Food shelf use rebounding
The drive-thru events might be part of the reason at least two area food shelves have seen a drop in users during the pandemic.
Extra unemployment benefits also likely has been helping reduce reliance on food shelves, said Sara Diel, assistant manager of the ECHO Food Shelf. No longer being able to come in and pick out food themselves also could be a factor, she said.
ECHO and many other food shelves have shifted to curbside pickup models during the pandemic. Appointments and pre-ordering are now required and St. Peter Area Food Shelf Director Andie Kukacka worries that also could be a contributor to the decrease in usage. Many of their clients are not native English speakers and struggle to communicate over the phone. The Food Shelf is looking for volunteer translators.
At Echo, Diel said usage has rebounded in recent weeks — almost to the pre-pandemic level. There are a few more users again in St. Peter as well, Kukacka said, but still notably fewer than before the pandemic.
Exhausted unemployment benefits and the second rounds of business closures and schools in remote learning and could be contributors, they said. The holiday season also has historically been a time of increased need.
The food shelves have enough food donations to get them at least into the new year. Businesses and organizations have been holding new drives that have offset the collections, including at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, that have been canceled due to the pandemic.
“The community is really stepping up,” Diel said. Still she is a little worried about after the new year when donations are historically slow.
The greatest need right now for both the Mankato and St. Peter organizations is volunteers. Many of their volunteers were retirees who have had to suspend their service because they are at heightened risk of severe illness if they catch COVID-19.
For those who are able to volunteer, there are social distancing and other safety protocols instituted at the outset of the pandemic. Volunteer roles range from stocking shelves to making no-contact deliveries to people who are homebound.
