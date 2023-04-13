A gusty day was not a deterrent for hundreds of golfers who came out for Terrace View and North Links golf courses’ opening day Thursday.
With temperatures near 90 that made the day feel more like July than April, golfers such as Mankato residents Cathy and Jaye Davidoski were eager to be back at Terrace View.
“It’s fantastic. We were kind of hoping to be out a little bit earlier, obviously, but the weather was not cooperating. ... Minneopa (Golf Club) opened yesterday, so we went there yesterday, and now we’re here today,” Cathy said.
Both Cathy and Jaye, who have been golfing in the area for 20 years, said they like golfing because it gets them outside.
“I think it’s a great thing to do in the summer. You can walk, get some exercise, enjoy the day and enjoy each other's company, hit the ball,” Cathy said.
“Same thing, it’s great, you know, just being outside. It’s something we both love to do,” Jaye said.
While the Davidoskis have been golfing for a couple of decades, golfing has increased in popularity since the pandemic, said Mike Thomas, North Links general manager and PGA golf pro.
Thomas said North Links anticipated between 500 to 600 people coming through Thursday between its driving range and golf course, adding that it was expected to be busier than any day pre-COVID in 10 years.
“COVID and the pandemic changed everything about the world, and people who had walked away from the game over the 10 years prior since the recession of 2008, they came back and they realized what they were missing. And since then, more people have just brought in their friends and family,” Thomas said.
He said maintenance and waiting for the course to dry up play a role in determining the timing of the course’s opening day.
Back at Terrace View, Blaine Grunzke, who helps his daughter, the course’s owner, with just about everything, said they’re opening earlier this year than last year, when their opener was May 1.
Last season was also shorter, forcing them to close Nov. 10.
Grunzke said opening during the first half of April is ideal.
“It’s got to be dry enough out here. Believe it or not, the snow just left overnight, our last little snow that we had. So we do have some spots that are wet out here, but with the weather the way it is, 90 degrees, it’s time to golf,” he said.
Terrace View has been booked since they opened; Minneopa Golf Club, which the family also owns, was also busy.
Golf course openers also mean meets are getting started for high school teams.
Emily Schmidt, captain and senior on the Owatonna girls golf team, said she’s ready for the first meet of the season over at North Links.
“It’s really exciting. I’m really looking forward to starting this season. It’s our first meet. The team’s looking pretty good this year, so we’re really excited, and we’ve all been golfing together for a while, so it’s going to be bittersweet,” she said.
While the wind wasn’t a factor in how many people came out to golf, they did have to contend with enough gustiness to warrant a Red Flag Warning issued Thursday by the Department of Natural Resources that included all of southern Minnesota. The warnings mean fires can spread quickly and progress out of control under dry, hot, windy conditions.
Both the high temperatures and winds are not going to be factors soon, though. The weekend temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.
