MANKATO — More than 400 children between ages 5-11 received COVID-19 vaccines over the first few days they became available in the south-central region.
The initial numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health offer the first indications of how much demand there could be for pediatric vaccines, which studies show are effective at limiting COVID-19 cases.
After receiving authorization from federal regulators last week, this week was the first time 5- to 11-year-olds were widely eligible to be vaccinated — with parental permission.
School sites, the first being Friday at Rosa Parks Elementary, are planned as a way to make the vaccines accessible to families.
The state held a Sunday vaccine clinic at the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota. Children's Museum CEO Louise Dickmeyer said about 96 doses were administered Sunday out of about 100 available.
The doses appear to account for most of the total administered so far in Blue Earth County. State vaccine data showed the county had 165 first doses administered to 5- to 11-year-olds as of Tuesday, although there's a delay between when doses are administered and when they're reflected in the data.
As it stands, the 165 doses in Blue Earth County represent about 3% of the county's 5-11 age group. Only Nicollet County's 4% vaccination rate, from 116 administered doses, is higher in the nine-county region.
Outside of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, though, the early data suggests parents elsewhere aren't as eager to get their child vaccinated. None of the other seven counties had more than 42 pediatric vaccinations administered or rates above 2%.
Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition, suspects more doses have already been administered than the early numbers suggest. State data runs two days behind, so Thursday's update only included vaccines as of Tuesday.
As demand picks up, supplies aren't expected to be an issue for either pediatric vaccines or adult boosters, Weller said. He encouraged people to get first doses before Thanksgiving.
"We want people to get boosters and first doses, whether children or adults, to get ready for holidays so they can enjoy the holidays with some protection," he said.
Children are much less likely to die from COVID-19 than older age groups. They can spread the virus to older age groups, though, and the vaccines have been shown to limit a person's chances of spreading the virus.
Along with school sites, more of which will likely be scheduled in area districts, pharmacies and clinics have pediatric vaccines available. Some take walk-ins, while others require pre-registration, so checking with them through the state's vaccine finder tool is recommended.
