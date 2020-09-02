MANKATO — Figuring it's better to be safe than sorry, three Minnesota State University students were among the first people to line up for free COVID-19 testing Wednesday in Mankato.
Kiara Brown, Imani Tendle and Emma Vogel said they’d be surprised if they tested positive — none had symptoms — but wanted the test to confirm it one way or another.
“We wanted to just be safe for others around us,” Brown said. “I don’t expect to test positive but just want to make sure.”
They weren’t alone among college students, with younger adults making up a large proportion of those registered for day one of the Minnesota Department of Health's two mass testing days in the city. The same age group accounts for the most COVID-19 cases in both Blue Earth County and Minnesota as a whole.
Rising COVID cases in Mankato and the surrounding region prompted the free testing, which will continue from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at MSU’s Myers Field House.
Health officials hope to have a better baseline on how much the virus is circulating in Mankato and south-central Minnesota once results start coming back over the coming days.
“We’re going to have a sense of where the positives are and talk with the city, county and schools about what the results mean and talk about the best way forward,” said Nick Kimball, spokesperson for the State Emergency Operations Center.
The raw numbers coming in from testing won’t, however, have a direct impact on the status of schools. Concerns were raised about how more cases could lead to schools shutting down after state Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, posted about it on his Facebook page last week.
Maple River Public Schools Supt. Dan Anderson was among those who voiced concerns to state officials about how the mass testing could influence school learning models. The state requires districts to use the COVID-19 case rate in their county as a guide.
Districts have some leeway to also consider more localized factors, but those decisions must be made in consultation with state health and education officials.
Anderson doesn't think a prospective spike in cases among university students should force a shift to a more restrictive learning model for his district in the more rural southern portion of the county.
“We don't have a lot of overlap with MSU,” he said.
Anderson said he has been told special consideration will be given in the wake of the MSU testing, but he has not yet received details. He said he expects to confer with health officials in the coming days.
Local officials worked with the health department to put together the testing days. Blue Earth County Public Health assisted at the event itself, while the health department coordinated with local cities and the county on the planning.
"This will help us take informed steps as a community and tell us what kind of mitigation is needed," said Kelley Haeder, Blue Earth County Public Health supervisor.
South Central Health Care Coalition Coordinator Eric Weller was at Myers Field House back in 2009 during a mass vaccination event for H1N1 influenza. One difference between then and now, Weller noted, is how there’s follow-up with COVID-19.
People getting tested will be informed of their results within about four days, as opposed to H1N1 where they received vaccines and didn’t need any follow-up.
One similarity was how both events directed people to different lanes to speed up the process. Myers Field House had four lanes for testing open starting at about noon.
People who pre-registered or walked up stayed distanced in line until they were directed to one of the lanes to fill out contact information, respond to questions about any symptoms they were experiencing, and get swabbed. The swab goes about an inch up each nostril for five seconds.
Samples are then collected twice per day to send over to Rochester’s Mayo Clinic.
A total of 1,678 people registered for testing over the two days, Kimball said. By the end of day one, 926 tests were completed.
Local lawmakers, students and adults on scene Wednesday welcomed the free testing. Although on MSU’s campus, Kimball said registrations weren’t limited to students and young people.
Just more than 45% of registrations were young adults, though, which is close to their representation in census data. The 40-70 age range made up about 23% of registrations, also similar to their proportion in census data, Kimball said.
“It ended up being a pretty good mix that’s skewed a little bit toward the younger crowd, but it definitely represents the full range of the population,” he said.
Before the three MSU students received their tests, state Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-Mankato, got tested with state Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, and Blue Earth County Commissioner Colleen Landkamer. Afterward, Frentz said he wanted to get tested to set a good example for public health.
“If we want to get our businesses open fully, if we want to get our kids back into school learning fully, we have to get on top of this pandemic,” he said. “And public testing is one of the best ways we can do that.”
He pointed out how tests don’t create cases of the illness. Robust testing is a standard tool used in pandemics — including the countries that have more effectively responded to COVID-19 so far — to identify cases so people don’t unknowingly spread the illness to more vulnerable people.
“I’m more concerned that we have people who are positive that we don’t find out about, and I think that's a much greater threat to public health,” Frentz said.
One woman waiting for testing to start expressed relief when she found out it would be freely available in Mankato. De Born, of rural Mapleton, said she's in a high-risk group for the illness, and while she's largely been in self-quarantine since March, she sees the value in knowing how widespread the coronavirus is.
"If numbers are rising, we need to know that and people need to be more careful," she said.
Charles Rafferty, another person getting tested from a higher-risk age group, came away from the swabbing saying it was "not a bit unpleasant." He came to get tested because he didn't want to be an asymptomatic carrier.
"I thought it was a great civic thing to be done for this area, particularly with the national publicity we've been getting for being a hotbed," he said. "I think this is an excellent way to find out perhaps more accurately where we are."
Registrations were still open for day two of testing Thursday, although the organizers have enough capacity to handle more walk-ins. Lines were moving fairly smoothly Wednesday with a goal to get people in and out within five to 10 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.