MANKATO — Feeding Our Communities Partners will receive $10,000 after winning an award from Eide Bailly.
The latter’s seventh annual Resourcefullness Awards recognized nonprofits’ creative revenue-generating initiatives. The North Mankato nonprofit, also known as FOCP, won for its Week 2 Feed Challenge, where businesses and other groups host giving challenges on site for a week.
“It’s been heart-warming to see local businesses and organizations embrace the Week 2 Feed Challenge and connect with our mission in fun and exciting way,” said FOCP Executive Director Sheri Sander-Silva in a release.
For more information on Week 2 Feed, go to www.FeedingAndFueling.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.