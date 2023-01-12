NORTH MANKATO — Local nonprofit Feeding Our Communities Partners closed out 2022 with a bang, having distributed more than 259,000 total meals for hungry school children.
Volunteers also logged more than 2,000 hours in fighting against youth hunger locally through the BackPack Food Program and other programs.
Calling the figures “staggering,” FOCP communications coordinator Holly Dodge said every year the need continues to grow and “we have been very, very dedicated to meet the growing need, but we can only do that with volunteers. We are completely community driven.
“We are a teeny tiny staff here, so we rely on the kindness of community partners, our volunteers and our donors,” Dodge said. “It’s all affecting our communities here, regionally and locally.”
As is common for most nonprofits, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll.
“The past two years have been very difficult,” she said. “The pandemic caused a lot of strain on people, with employment issues and people are also just recognizing more that this is a resource that is available to them.”
Since its inception in 2010, FOCP has provided more than 2.25 million meals. During this past winter school break alone, they delivered 850 boxes of food to students in need.
Dodge said it’s hard to “quantify what 850 looks like, but imagine having 850 students standing in our warehouse. It is staggering. It’s breathtaking when you think we’re doing this work as a community.”
Sara Stow, a teacher at Dakota Meadows Middle School in North Mankato, said the FOCP’s work in the schools is hugely impactful on hungry students.
“The work they do in the community is life-changing for so many people,” Stow said. “Not only do the people who receive the food benefit, but each time I am lucky enough to see the faces and hear the excitement of the kids who are getting the food, it makes me even more grateful for being a small part of this amazing program. I have been volunteering for about four years.”
Those involved with FOCP work hard to discreetly help hungry students by placing a bag of food in the backpack of the identified K-8 students in an effort to minimize stigma.
For high school students, there’s a pantry system whereby students can browse for food or, if they want even more privacy, they can grab a cinch sack full of staples, Dodge said.
During the summer and over winter break, food was delivered to students’ doorsteps. Each student received 20 pounds of food in a box, including frozen goods, refrigerated goods and then vouchers for fruit and milk.
FOCP has programming in 30 area schools. Often, those served are from working parent families and Dodge said FOCP strives to provide students with easy-to-prepare food knowing the students they’re serving may very well be assembling their own meals while parents work.
Dodge said they keep the process as simple as possible for connecting with hungry students.
“The beautiful thing,” she said, “about our program is people can un-enroll at any time. We’ve seen some families who will get on for a little bit of extra support during a crisis like loss of employment, a death in the family or a car repair. They get on for a few months and then un-enroll. We hear stories from families, ‘Your program really supported us during this time.’”
The BackPack Program has grown from serving only elementary school children six years ago, to expanding to also serve middle and high school students. FOCP has even operated a summertime outreach program for students K-12 by providing food at four area food deserts.
It all began in 2010 with a bunch of local concerned citizens who recognized how high the food insecurity numbers were in the region, Dodge said. They began the program from a dining room, gathering donations and placing them in bags to distribute to 36 students as a trial run.
“As a child is growing and developing, the last thing they need is to be anxious about where their food is coming from. A child or youth should never have to be affected,” Dodge said.
“We also noticed that when kids are given adequate food, they perform better in school, and in the community,” she said. “There’s actual scientific evidence that if a child is being nutritionally satisfied, that they’ll then do better in school. I think that’s the best investment you can make.”
If you’re moved to help FOCP, they have an annual premier fundraiser coming up 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at Mount Kato. It’s called Climb 2 Feed Kids, and it’s in its 10th year. Funds raised there support food distribution to hungry students throughout the year, Dodge said.
To climb Mount Kato as part of the fundraiser, participants are committed to raising $1,500 in support of the FOCP mission. Participants climb up the hill and then tube down.
For more information about supporting FOCP, go to feedingourcommunitiespartners.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.