MANKATO — The former longtime head of Minnesota State University's theater and dance department has been appointed to the board of the Perpich Center for Arts Education.
Paul Hustoles of Mankato, who recently retired from MSU, will serve on the board. It oversees the care, management and control of the center in Golden Valley.
The recent appointment, made by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, is effective Wednesday and expires Jan. 3, 2022.
