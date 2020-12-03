KASOTA — A 23-year-old Hutchinson man was injured when two cars crashed near Kasota early Wednesday morning.
Joshua Daniel Ramirez was driving a 2004 Nissan Altima north on Highway 22 at 3:27 a.m. and was a few miles south of Kasota when the car collided with a southbound 2001 Honda Civic driven by Thomas Ryan Cahill, 37, of St. Peter, the State Patrol said.
Alcohol was detected in Ramirez's system, the patrol said. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital in St. Peter.
Cahill was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.