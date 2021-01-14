COURTLAND — The long-awaited $75 million project to make Highway 14 a four-lane expressway all the way to New Ulm received another financial boost Thursday, and preliminary work is expected to be underway a year from now with drivers using the new stretch of road by the end of 2023.
The latest boost for the project is a $400,000 state grant to Nicollet County that will help cover the $3.5 million local share of new interchanges to be constructed north of Courtland and on the southeastern edge of New Ulm.
"That was exciting news to get," said Nicollet County Public Works Director Seth Greenwood of the announcement by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development and the Department of Transportation.
The local share of building overpasses and ramps is a big hit to the annual transportation budget of the county, which receives about $3 million a year from the state gas tax for all construction projects. But completing the last segment of expressway between Rochester and New Ulm makes the investment a no-brainer, Greenwood said.
"Not only the county but everybody in the region has been pushing for decades to have Highway 14 constructed to a four-lane," he said. "... So you better be prepared to help out to get it done."
The $400,000 grant, one of four in Minnesota targeted at road projects that boost economic development, is just the latest example of the commitment to the Highway 14 expansion by state and federal officials. In 2019, the heads of the Minnesota and U.S. transportation departments reached agreement on a $36 million low-interest federal loan to finance much of the cost of eliminating the final 12.5-mile stretch of two-lane from the western edge of Nicollet to New Ulm.
As part of the loan application, MnDOT and Nicollet County pledged to find within their budgets the remaining needed funding. Then in September, the state won a $22 million federal grant to help cover its portion.
The total construction cost is projected to be between $70 million and $75 million, said Zachary Tess, MnDOT's project manager for the Highway 14 expansion.
Tree removal along the proposed route is expected to be done next winter with full construction commencing when warmer weather arrives.
"The plan is to detour Highway 14 starting in spring of 2022 and be open to traffic at the end of fall of 2023," Tess said.
Consent from the city of Courtland will be obtained this winter for work done in city limits, and more details will be shared in coming months with people who still need to access the area that will be detoured for thru-traffic — including students and staff at Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.
"Local traffic would include people going to and from Courtland, MVLHS, the quarries, and those living along the corridor," Tess said.
Anyone who wants to be added to the email list for regular updates on the construction can sign up at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/14newulmtonmankato/.
