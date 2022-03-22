COURTLAND — The standing-room-only crowd at the Courtland Community Center Tuesday night suggested there was some built-up anticipation about the impending Highway 14 expansion project.
“I thought we’d have 35 people come out in the rain,” said Todd Kjolstad, looking out over a crowd about five times that size. “... Yeah, we’ve tripled the population of Courtland with this meeting.”
Kjolstad is the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s construction supervisor for the $83.5 million project to expand the crash-prone highway to four lanes between Nicollet and New Ulm. Construction, and accompanying detours, are expected to begin in less than a month, and Tuesday’s open house was meant to give residents along the 12.5-mile segment a chance to informally ask questions of MnDOT staff and general contractor Hoffman Construction.
Major construction — and the accompanying closure of the road to through traffic — should begin in mid-April, said Jason Ivers, the project manager for Hoffman Construction. Over the ensuing 18 months, the company will be adding lanes, rerouting the highway north of Courtland, constructing three bridges, building a pair of freeway-style interchanges and improving numerous intersections.
“The whole project opens Oct. 15, 2023,” Ivers said.
Much of the meeting focused on the practical impact of the massive undertaking on people who live, farm and work along the highway or rely on the route to get to town. Various segments of the highway will close at different times for local drivers, but the posted detour facing people traveling from Mankato to New Ulm will be in place throughout the two-year project — Highway 68 on the opposite side of the Minnesota River.
That will technically be the route for folks in Courtland and surrounding areas, although MnDOT officials recognized that many will be scouting out township roads and other shorter alternatives to the official detour.
Zach Tess, assistant district engineer for pre-construction at MnDOT, said about 9,000 vehicles use the Nicollet-to-New Ulm segment of Highway 14 each day, and about a third of them are expected to follow the detour signs to Highway 68, which averages 3,400 daily vehicles.
“So we’re going to add about 3,000 vehicles a day on it,” Tess said.
The remaining 6,000 will simply avoid the Highway 14 corridor or use informal alternatives.
What’s critical is that semis and other trucks use the official detour route, which was placed on 10-ton capacity roads designed for heavy vehicles, rather than less sturdy secondary roads in the area, Tess said.
While the Courtland crowd had plenty of questions, the group was largely good-natured despite the inadequate number of chairs and the looming disruption to their travel. Residents and businesses in the area have been waiting for decades to see major improvements to their primary highway.
The push to make Highway 14 a four-lane expressway between Rochester and New Ulm has advanced in fits and starts since the first four-lane segment was constructed near Byron, just outside Rochester, in 1959.
Since then, MnDOT has spent slightly more than $500 million (not adjusted for inflation) to make Highway 14 a modern divided highway along the nearly 100-mile stretch of roadway — other than the final piece from just west of Nicollet to the east side of New Ulm. So Courtland and New Ulm have been required to show more patience than their counterparts in Mankato, North Mankato, Owatonna, Eagle Lake, Kasson, Janesville, Waseca, Dodge Center and — as of last year — Claremont.
“It’s been a long time in the making, and there’s a lot of reasons we’re excited about it — not the least of which is safety,” Kjolstad said.
Information about the project, its schedule, the detours and opportunities to sign up for emailed construction updates can be found at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/14newulmto nmankato/index.html.
