MANKATO — The plan to complete the Highway 14 expressway by 2023, expanding the final two-lane section between Nicollet and New Ulm to four lanes, is continuing to Zoom forward despite pandemic complications.
A team of Minnesota Department of Transportation officials has been meeting via Zoom and other electronic meeting apps to prepare grant applications, meet with landowners about purchasing right-of-way and coordinate with the federal Department of Transportation.
“It’s been amazing,” said Peter Harff, assistant district engineer in MnDOT’s Mankato office. “(Property owners) have been great in having those meetings with us. And the project team has just been phenomenal, working their tails off to get this delivered on time.”
The critical piece of financing in the $92.7 million project is an extremely low-interest $36 million loan from the U.S. DOT. If that loan comes through, MnDOT has pledged to find the remaining dollars needed to start construction in 2022 and wrap up the Nicollet-New Ulm upgrade the following year.
“It looks very, very promising,” Harff said. “Federal officials) like what we’re proposing. They like this sort of loan. They’ve given us every reason to believe we should get the loan we’ve requested.”
The loan application will be submitted as soon as MnDOT learns the fate of a $50 million grant request through another federal transportation program, something that’s expected to be decided next month. The loan application will list the source of other funding for the project, so the outcome of the grant request will determine how much state financing will need to be included. MnDOT also just submitted an application for a $25 million grant from another federal highway program.
“Lots of irons in the fire,” said Anne Wolff, public engagement coordinator for MnDOT. “I think that just shows MnDOT’s commitment to making something happen here.”
While MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher has pledged to fill the gap one way or another between the $36 million federal loan and the nearly $93 million price tag for the project, success in landing one or two other federal grants means less money will need to be diverted to Highway 14 from other planned construction and maintenance projects.
“Obviously we’d like to get as much assistance as we could,” Harff said.
Assuming the loan comes through, the next big challenge will be identifying and purchasing the precise parcels of property needed to construct the 12.5 miles of four-lane from just west of Nicollet to New Ulm. That includes an entirely new alignment for a bypass of Courtland and new interchanges at Courtland and at Nicollet County Road 37 on New Ulm’s southeast side.
The plan is for construction to begin as soon as weather allows in spring 2022 with the new section of expressway open to traffic before the end of 2023. If the project comes to fruition, it will mark the end of a decadeslong effort to create a safer and more efficient route from Rochester, through Owatonna and Mankato, to New Ulm. One other 12.5-mile section of two-lane Highway 14 remains near Claremont, but the expansion to four lanes there has been funded and is already under construction.
The federal loan, which will be repaid from a portion of the fees MnDOT collects from overweight trucks, is expected to carry an interest rate of less than 1%. That’s a bargain, considering it will allow drivers to benefit from the improved stretch of highway years or even decades sooner than otherwise would have been the case, Harff said.
“Getting the benefits now while we spread the payments out over time, it’s such a good financial decision,” he said.
