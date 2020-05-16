Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.