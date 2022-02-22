LE SUEUR — A 61-year-old man was hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 169 near Le Sueur that was blamed on reduced visibility during Tuesday’s snowstorm.
All three vehicles involved in the crash were driving north on Highway 169 when they collided due to poor visibility at 2:25 p.m. roughly midway between the two exits to Le Sueur.
Eric Daniel Svendsen, the driver of 2016 Ford Edge, was transported to the Le Sueur hospital following the crash. Svendsen, whose hometown was unknown, was wearing a seat belt, and his injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.
The other drivers — Jay Zong Chang, 32, of Minneapolis, who was driving a 2017 International semi, and Isaac Paul Hintgen, 20, of New Prague, who was driving a 2015 Infiniti Q50 — were uninjured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Both men were wearing their seat belts, and Hintgen’s airbag deployed.
The Free Press
