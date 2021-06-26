LE SUEUR — A Coon Rapids man and a North St. Paul woman were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 near Le Sueur Saturday afternoon.
Elliot Noe Ramos Hernandez, 21, of Coon Rapids was driving a 2012 Ford Taurus south on Highway 169, and Jasmine Mai Vang, 21, of North St. Paul was southbound in a 2008 Toyota Camry when the vehicles collided and entered the ditch.
One of the vehicles rolled over in the 1:18 p.m. crash near the rest area on the top of the Le Sueur hill, according to the State Patrol, which didn't say which vehicle rolled. Both drivers were taken to the Le Sueur hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, and the highway was wet at the time of the crash.
