MANKATO — Motorists are advised the Highway 169 northbound off ramp to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato-North Mankato is expected to open to traffic by 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Highway 169 southbound off ramp to Lookout Drive is expected to remain closed for at least another week, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The ramps have been closed since May 2 as crews have been working to make permanent repairs to the Highway 169 bridge that was struck by a truck last October, causing significant damage. Repairs to the bridge included the replacement of the bridge deck, beam, and barrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.