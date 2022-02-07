After a quarter-century of debate and two years of study, a consensus appears to have been reached on the redesign of Highway 169 in Mankato, North Mankato and South Bend Township.
That doesn’t mean, however, there’s money to pay for it.
In December, Nicollet County passed a resolution of support for the Highway 169 Corridor Study, and Blue Earth County received its briefing in January. On Monday night, the Mankato City Council indicated its satisfaction with the dramatic changes proposed for the region’s primary north-south artery. That leaves just the North Mankato council to sign off on the plan, which includes a pair of roundabouts on the highway, two pedestrian overpasses and intersection improvements from one end of the nine-mile segment to the other.
The plan calls for much of the plan to be constructed by the end of the decade.
“But that doesn’t mean that’s what MnDOT will be doing,” said Ronda Allis, planning director for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Mankato-based District 7. “Could be, but we don’t know. ... We’re going to have to sit down and see what’s realistic.”
As the plan was presented to the Mankato City Council, Allis was already cautioning that one part of the implementation timetable was impossible. Construction of a pedestrian overpass across Highway 169 at Hawley Street in Le Hillier was suggested to be completed by the end of 2025 at an estimated cost of $5 million. So were $2.2 million in upgrades to the intersections of Amos Owen Lane — the entrance to Land of Memories Park — and the nearby County Road 33, along with acceleration lanes costing $660,000 at County Road 120 near BENCO Electric.
Allis noted that all of the projected funding for MnDOT is spoken for through 2025: “And there are no dollars identified for these projects.”
MnDOT is tentatively budgeting $37 million in 2027 to make Highway 169 safer, more efficient and more pedestrian-friendly through the Mankato-North Mankato portion of the corridor. The figure was set several years ago when the goal was to replace the pavement, reconstruct the North Star Bridge and implement some improvements requested — via the corridor study — by the local communities and the highway’s various users.
Corridor studies have been completed on several area roadways in recent years using federal funds allocated to the Mankato-North Mankato Planning Organization. The Highway 169 study was conducted by consulting engineers from Bolton and Menk, Inc. and included a great deal of input from local government officials, business owners and the general public.
It’s a good plan, and the proposed changes would make one of the region’s busiest highways more attractive, less dangerous and more efficient, Allis said. Some of the suggestions, though, are really expensive. The preferred fix for the dangerous Highway 169/Highway 68 intersection south of Mankato — a “high T” design allowing left-turning traffic from Highway 68 to travel below the oncoming westbound Highway 169 vehicles — has an estimated price tag of $32.8 million.
“That’s half my target for some years,” Allis said of the amount of money she’s allocated to spend on repairs and new construction across a sprawling district that includes the nine counties surrounding Mankato and another four in the southwestern corner of the state.
As MnDOT gets closer to construction, it will examine the improvements suggested by the study while also considering alternatives that might be similarly effective but less expensive, she said. The agency may also consider investing more money in a smaller stretch of the highway to allow for some of the higher-priced fixes. And there’s the possibility of implementing some of the suggestions but significantly further in the future.
While the study may not become a reality in its entirety, it appears to have solved a longstanding roadblock to redesigning Highway 169 through the two cities. MnDOT wanted a reduction in the number of intersections between the Veterans Memorial Bridge and Highway 14 to boost both safety and efficiency.
North Mankato was adamant that Webster Avenue remain open to provide easy access to local businesses and residential areas.
Mankato’s leaders generally accepted that the city’s Lind Street intersection with Highway 169 (the one providing access to McDonalds, Kwik Trip and other businesses just south of Highway 14) would be eliminated because its close proximity to the Highway 14 interchange makes it extremely crash-prone. But Mankato officials preferred the creation of a new intersection just a bit farther to the south and considered it unacceptable to force customers of north-end businesses to use the Webster intersection and backtrack on frontage roads for nearly two-thirds of a mile.
The study preserves the Webster Avenue intersection and creates a new junction for Mankato businesses just 700 feet south of Lind Street at North River Lane. Both the new North River Lane intersection and the Webster intersection are recommended for roundabouts, which would eliminate the only signal lights currently stopping traffic on Highway 169 within the communities. The study leaves open the option of cheaper fixes, including signal lights or R-CUT intersections. The work is proposed for 2027 at a cost of $4.7 million to $9.3 million, depending on which of the designs is chosen, and would include the closing of Lind Street.
Even if the roundabouts are constructed, the highway won’t be semaphore-free in Mankato if the plan’s suggestions are followed. That’s because a signal light would be added at the intersection of Highway 169 and the eastbound exit ramp from Highway 14. The light wouldn’t stop northbound traffic on Highway 169, but it would periodically stop southbound traffic to allow vehicles from the ramp to turn left onto northbound 169.
Although the plan, if implemented, would dramatically change the highway, some even-more substantial changes were dropped from consideration, including a cloverleaf interchange at Highways 14 and 169, a grade-separated diamond interchange combining Webster and Lind streets, and a roundabout at Belgrade Avenue where it connects with the ramps to and from southbound 169.
MnDOT is planning to do further analysis of options for improving the 169/Riverfront Drive interchange near West High School and the YMCA.
While Allis’ role Monday night occasionally involved throwing a bit of fiscal cold-water on the plan, she still expressed optimism that major improvements are possible for the corridor and that the finished product will create a good first impression for drivers arriving in Mankato-North Mankato.
“There’s a real opportunity for us to create that welcoming gateway-feel to those two communities,” she said.
