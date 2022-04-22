NORTH MANKATO — Travel disruptions caused by a wayward semi-truck last October will resume next month for drivers who normally use exit ramps from Highway 169 to reach the valley portion of North Mankato.
Ramps just north of the Minnesota River crossing were shut down briefly Oct. 21 after a truck hit and damaged a bridge that carries traffic over the Lookout Drive exit ramp from northbound Highway 169.
For a day, the northbound Highway 169 off-ramps to Lookout and Center Street were closed as the Minnesota Department of Transportation assessed the damage, which inspectors described as significant. The southbound Highway 169 exit ramp to Lookout remained closed until early November when it reopened to motorists with width restrictions.
Over the winter, the ramps remained open with traffic shifted away from the damaged beam through the use of concrete barriers.
With the arrival of spring, permanent repairs are set to begin Monday, May 2, and that means a return to ramp closures for about a month.
The Highway 169 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato-North Mankato will be closed as crews replace the bridge deck, beam and barrier.
Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to seek alternate routes and to monitor www.511mn.org for travel information. The repairs are expected to be complete by early June, weather permitting.
S.M. Hentges & Sons Inc. of Jordan was awarded the project with a bid of $381,156.
