MANKATO — Two Mankato residents were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicle left Highway 22 and crashed Friday night.
Bridget Ann Palmer, 30, was driving a 2020 Hyundai Tuscon north on Highway 22 when it left the road near North Victory Drive just before 10 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Palmer and a passenger, 21-year-old Patrick Austin-Ellsworth Wintz, were taken to the Mankato hospital. Both were wearing seat belts, the pavement was dry and alcohol was not a factor, according to the Patrol report.
